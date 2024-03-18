UFC's first female sensation, Ronda Rousey, once chose to have a rather controversial feud with a ring girl, who recently looked back at the incident in an interview.

Arianny Celeste details UFC beef with Ronda Rousey

Former UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste was once involved in an uncanny rivalry with Ronda Rousey. On more than one occasion, 'Rowdy' took underhanded jabs at Celeste while she was in the promotion.

She most memorably criticized the practice of octagon girls getting paid more than some fighters on the roster.

Celeste recently revisited the beef in an interview with MMA Junkie. The retired ring girl explained that while she was not too upset about the comments, she did call Dana White once for help.

"I think the way she handled herself was not cool... I feel like she's a little bit more aggressive in nature so, to each their own. She didn't make me sweat at all.

"I definitely did call Dana [and asked] 'What do I do about this?' He was able to calm me down. It didn't affect me but it did bother me."

Conor McGregor speaks on heading to Hollywood

Conor McGregor has been dodging offers from Hollywood.

Amid the Road House press tour, the Irishman sat down for an interview with Adam Catterall for talkSPORT MMA, where he spoke on the situation. The UFC star said:

"I don't think I have at all [seeking Hollywood opportunities]. In fact I've been dodging them like the left and rights. I wasn't trying to do this, I was not trying to do this. It just presented itself and with the injury and everything just aligned with it."

Cris Cyborg unhappy with treatment after Bellator-PFL merger

Cris Cyborg feels she has been sidelined since the PFL and Bellator joined hands.

The Bellator women's featherweight champion took to X to express her discontentment:

"Every @BellatorMMA champion has either fought or is currently scheduled for a fight since the @PFLMMA merger except me. 👋 - Ryan Bader, Johnny Eblen, Jason Jackson have already fought. Liz Carmouch, Patchy Mix, Patricio Pitbull, Usman Nurmagomedov, even the vacant LHW division have fights scheduled. @DonnDavisPFL @PeteMurrayPFL FREE ME! @srjsports. I am ready to return to MMA I have not fought since Oct 2023"

Fans had expected Cyborg to face Kayla Harrison at the PFL vs. Bellator event after the merger. The two had been calling each other out for years. However, the fight did not come to fruition as Harrison came over to the UFC. She is set to debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm.

Currently, there is no word on Cyborg's MMA future.