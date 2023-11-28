When Ronda Rousey ripped into UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste for calling her a "big bully" 

In the early 2010s, Ronda Rousey emerged as MMA's biggest crossover star. While she never matched Conor McGregor's numbers as a pay-per-view draw, she was definitely on par with him as a global and cultural icon. Despite her worldwide fame, Ronda Rousey's UFC beef with several figures earned her infamy.

One of her strangest but most well-documented feuds was with UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. The enmity between them was first sparked by a comment Ronda Rousey made after learning that they were both ranked on Maxim's Hot 100. Rousey took the opportunity to take a dig at Celeste.

She claimed it would be ironic if she, a fighter, placed higher than Celeste, a ring girl and model, on a list that ranked women based on their beauty. The statement was made in conjunction with an oft-repeated claim that UFC ring girls are paid more than the promotion's fighters.

This drew a response from Arianny Celeste, who, during an interview with the MMA Junkie, called Ronda Rousey a bully for her unprovoked attacks:

"I'm not going to waste my time. I actually don't talk about anyone. It blows my mind that someone who doesn't even know me continuously picks on me. And that's all I see her as. A big bully.

Addressing Celeste's comments with her own MMA Junkie interview, Rousey alluded to ring girls being useless, which is a sentiment that was echoed by fellow UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov years later:

"I'm sorry, but she wouldn't have a job if it wasn't for the fighters. She wouldn't. Do you think her walking in circles around the two guys or two girls out there like, fighting for their lives is worth more? You think she works harder than they do? I didn't say that she needed a pay cut. I said either the ring card girls are paid too much or the fighters aren't paid enough."

While ring girls have their supporters, their relationship with fighters and ex-fighters such as Rousey remains contentious at best, with many projecting their ill feelings about the UFC's controversial pay structure onto the ring girls.

Ronda Rousey's UFC beef with Cris Cyborg

Ronda Rousey has clashed with several fighters and even non-fighters. However, one of her heated feuds was with a woman with whom she has never stood face to face; Cris Cyborg. Back in Strikeforce, a fight between the two was expected, but never happened after Cyborg's positive PED test.

'Rowdy' dropped down to bantamweight, and Cyborg later accused Rousey of ducking her. This led to a deeply personal feud with both women trading scathing insults and accusations. Unfortunately, they never settled their differences in the cage.