Viral bodybuilding and internet sensation Mike O'Hearn is set to fight a former UFC fighter. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria comments on rematching Alexander Volkanovski and his octagon return.

Mike O'Hearn to fight Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Mike O'Hearn is a multitalented man. From modeling to posing for magazine covers, from bodybuilding to becoming an internet meme, he has done it all. Now, he is all set to fight Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson in combat sports.

The two will clash on June 22 at Bloodsport Bushido. The rules will be a hybrid between MMA and professional wrestling. The fight is scripted, like WWE or AEW, but the winner is decided via knockout or submission, and not the three-count pinfall.

O'Hearn is training with WWE legend Billy Gunn for the match and seemingly also taking Paulo Costa's now-famous "secret juice". The viral sensation participated in the long-running joke about the UFC middleweight and posted a video covered in fake blood.

Amused by O'Hearn, Costa reacted:

"Brother you're legend!!"

Canelo Alvarez has "absurd" demands, says David Benavidez

David Benavidez feels what Canelo Alvarez is asking to fight him is outrageous.

Speaking to the media last month, Alvarez said that if he was offered $150-200 million, he would fight any day. Responding to the statement on Fresh&Fit Podcast, Benavidez said:

"Canelo is all that bulls**t, like "He needs to be respectful" this and that. I'm not going to bow my knee to nobody because I've earned my shot for the belts. The only reason this fight isn't happening because he wants 150–200 million, which is absurd. Not even the promotion company makes money like that so that's just basically telling me that he's scared."

Check out David Benavidez's comments below from 15:48:

Ilia Topuria will not rematch Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 305

Ilia Topuria has completely ruled out a potential rematch with Alexander Volkanovski in Perth, Australia. The promotion is returning to the city for UFC 305.

Speaking with RadiogacetaRNE, Topuria said [via @pelunaton]:

"I am the world champion now, why would I go to defend the belt at my rival's house?"

He added that he is soon flying to Miami, U.S.A. to meet with the UFC brass and finalize a date for his next fight. He did not reveal any names for the opponent but said that there were many options.

