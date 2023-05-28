Nate Diaz left the UFC in pursuit of bigger and better things, and it appears that the benefits of that decision have begun trickling through.

The Stockton native surprised MMA fans on Twitter when he recently posted a photo of him with some high-end champagne. The image led to speculation about whether or not Diaz had experienced an uptick in finances due to the price of the bottles.

One bottle, a Louis Roederer Cristal, could be as much as £11,000 depending on the vintage, whilst it is unclear what the other bottle is.

Nate Diaz took to Twitter and posted the following image:

Nate Diaz grew into one of the sport's biggest stars following his victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 in 2016. Since then, he has created his own combat sports promotion called Real Fight Inc and will also be taking on Jake Paul in a boxing match in August this year.

MMA fans appear confident that Diaz has come across some new wealth, and @dude_ohio said this:

"Those real checks are starting to hit that account. Well deserved"#

Dude_Ohio @dude_ohio @NateDiaz209 Those real checks are starting to hit that account. Well deserved.

One fan was happy that Nate Diaz is finally getting paid his worth, but stated that the Stockton native must remain true to who he is once the money rolls in. @TheColdLamper said this:

"I’m glad you getting paid fighting that bum Jake Paul. Selling out? This ain’t you Nate"

Charlie Baker @TheColdLamper @NateDiaz209 I'm glad you getting paid fighting that bum Jake Paul. Selling out? This ain't you Nate.

@DevilsAdMMA said this:

"This picture harder than anything @Cobratate has ever done lol Diaz is the real Top G"

DevilsAdvocateMMA @DevilsAdMMA



Diaz is the real Top G @NateDiaz209 This picture harder than anything @Cobratate has ever done lolDiaz is the real Top G

Roaring Thriving Lion @LionThriving @NateDiaz209 The only way to open a champagne bottle in style is using a sable 🏆

Dustin Poirier shares surprising take on Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

Nate Diaz will make his debut in the squared circle against Jake Paul in August, and many MMA fans and fighters have picked Diaz to defeat 'The Problem Child'.

However, Dustin Poirier is not one of those people.

The perennial lightweight contender believes that Paul is likely to defeat the former UFC fighter, given the differences between boxing and MMA. 'The Diamond' stated that Diaz's striking may not be as effective in boxing as it was in MMA.

Poirier also believes Paul's explosiveness and speed advantage could cause Diaz some problems.

During a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Dustin Poirier said this:

"Man, you know, Jake's younger, bigger, faster. It's not an easy fight. Just cause Nate is a grizzled veteran with a lot of experience, and Jake is a new guy who is on YouTube. [Jake Paul] has the money and the amenities to surround himself with the best people and dedicate himself to fighting. He's younger and more explosive. Diaz's boxing is good for MMA, [but] it's a completely different thing.

Watch the video below from 22:40:

