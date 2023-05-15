Is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in boxing or MMA? Here are all the rules of the fight 

The announcement of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight has sparked excitement throughout the combat sports world. It took a series of exchanges on Twitter and heated altercations between the teams before the fight was finally scheduled.

YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul and former UFC star Nate Diaz will lock horns in a boxing match on 5th August at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The fight is set for eight rounds, with 10-ounce gloves at 185 pounds. DAZN will be the exclusive global distributor of the pay-per-view event.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions and Diaz's Real Fight Inc. will split the proceeds evenly from the event. It will be Diaz's first professional boxing match, which is also his first fight after he parted ways with the UFC last year. 'The Problem Child' has become a massive boxing draw in recent times, and Diaz has fought in some of the greatest pay-per-view events in UFC history.

In his most recent outing, against Tommy Fury in February, Jake Paul suffered his first professional boxing loss via split decision. The Ohioan is undefeated against MMA fighters, having defeated the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

During the recently concluded Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pre-fight press conference, both fighters verbally agreed for the bout to be contested in the standard 12-round title fight stipulation.

Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield, also specified that the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA), which manages the testing protocols for major boxing events, will be in charge of the drug testing for the fight.

Tickets for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz are officially on sale on Ticketmaster, priced between $61 and $1,006. As far as the odds are concerned, Jake Paul is currently a favorite at -250 while Diaz is an underdog at +230.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Coach predicts 'The Problem Child' will knockout the former UFC star

Jake Paul's trainer Shane Mosley thinks the YouTube star can knock out Nate Diaz with his speed and power.

Paul realizes that a victory is critical to regaining momentum in his influencer boxing career, which might lead to a bout with Conor McGregor or possibly a rematch with Fury.

Previewing the clash on the DAZN Boxing Show, Mosley stated:

"I can't see it going the distance. I think he knocks him out. Jake is much harder and a lot faster than a lot of people think."

