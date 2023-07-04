Exclusive: Even UFC's honorary 'NMF' Stephen Thompson has major issues with Colby Covington getting the next 170lbs title shot 

Even Stephen Thompson, who usually has no problem with anything, has an issue with Colby Covington getting the next welterweight title shot. The honorary Nicest M***erf**er of the UFC, Thompson is not one to complain about matchmaking, especially where he is not involved.

Thompson, like the majority of fans and pundits, considers Belal Muhammad deserving of the next gold bid based on his 10-fight unbeaten streak. Meanwhile, Covington has gone 2-2 in his last four, which included two title losses against Kamaru Usman.

Despite Covington being inactive since a decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022, UFC president Dana White is bizarrely insistent on 'Chaos' getting a third title shot. Explaining his grouse with the matchup, 'Wonderboy' told James Lynch in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I think it's crazy. I think there are definitely more guys that are more deserving. Belal Muhammad's on a crazy win streak. I mean the guy [Covington] gets a third shot at it for what? Because he beats one more guy? I don't know, I don't get it, I don't understand it."

Catch Stephen Thompson's comments below:

How did Stephen Thompson become a coach on Conor McGregor's TUF team?

Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland acted in a Jose Cuervo tequila commercial earlier this year, much to the pleasure of fans. 'Wonderboy' was in the UFC PI in Las Vegas for the shooting where TUF 31 was also being filmed.

While Thompson had planned to leave after the commercial, he was invited as a TUF coach by Conor McGregor, who also partly owns the management firm that 'Wonderboy' is under. Speaking of how the offer came about, Thompson further told Sportskeeda MMA:

"It was super cool man. I was actually out there with Kevin Holland doing the Jose Cuervo commercial. We're both in the PI. Obviously Conor's part of my management and he wanted me to be a part. I was getting ready to head back after the commercial and my manager Audie was like, 'Hey man, Conor wants you to stick around, be a coach.' I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? Done! It's done!'"

Stephen Thompson is currently scheduled to take on unorthodox striker Michel Pereira in crowd favorite matchup at UFC 291 at the end of the month.

