Fabricio Andrade has eyes on Jonathan Haggerty’s Muay Thai belt, wants three-sport supremacy

Should he walk out of the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as a two-sport ONE world champion on October 6, Fabricio Andrade doesn’t see any reason why he can’t add a third title to his resume.

On October 6, Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, will challenge the current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown. Should ‘Wonder Boy’ see his hand raised in The Land of Smiles, he will make history as the first fighter to hold MMA and kickboxing world titles simultaneously.

But according to the man himself, he will be far from done making history should he leave Bangkok with another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Andrade suggested that if he can capture a second title, there’s no reason he can’t go for a third.

“You know, I don't think [about it], but after I beat him, OK? I'm even close to becoming a three-sport world champion, so why not?”

Fabricio Andrade rides into the Mecca of Muay Thai with six straight wins in ONE Championship and an incredible 83% finish rate. This will be his first time strapping on the eight-ounce gloves since before his promotional debut in 2020.

Standing in Andrade’s way of making history is Jonathan Haggerty, one of the UK’s most devastating strikers. ‘The General’ shocked fans in April, earning a highlight-reel-worthy first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai title at ONE Fight Night 9.

Who leaves Lumpinee with a second ONE world title wrapped around their waist this fall?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.