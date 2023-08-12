Fabricio Andrade hyped to face “big name” Jonathan Haggerty in his quest for two-sport supremacy

Fabricio Andrade is chomping at the bit to step inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 15 and etch his name in the history books as a two-sport ONE world champion.

ONE Championship made a blockbuster announcement earlier this month, stating that two of the promotion’s most celebrated world champions, Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty, are set to go toe-to-toe on October 6 for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Currently, Andrade reigns as the ONE bantamweight titleholder in mixed martial arts while ‘The General’ holds the position of ONE’s bantamweight Muay Thai world champion. In less than two months, one of them will head home with 26 pounds of gold draped over each shoulder.

Speaking about the impending champion vs. champion clash with ONE Championship, Andrade said:

“Haggerty is a big name, he's been around for a while in ONE Championship and to have the opportunity right now to fight him I think is a great opportunity for me, especially in kickboxing rules and I can't wait for this fight.”

‘Wonder Boy’ captured his ONE world title following a dominant performance against ex-champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February. Two months later, Jonathan Haggerty shocked fans inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium when he scored a decisive first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Will Fabricio Andrade’s devastating kicks get the job done against Jonathan Haggerty, or will ‘The General’ overwhelm ‘Wonder Boy’ with his iconic speed en route to becoming a two-sport world champion?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.