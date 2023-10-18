Fabricio Andrade says excellent boxing coach makes him better: “He’s always trying to find something that I can correct”

Fabricio Andrade is ready to showcase his development under Tiger Muay Thai head boxing coach John Hutchinson when he headlines ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

That evening, ‘Wonder Boy’ switches from his usual playground of MMA to compete against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With so much at stake, the Brazilian athlete is ready to throw it down in the sport that set him off into the martial arts realm some ten years ago.

And his confidence heading into this striking-only contest has only increased due to his diligent work alongside the very individual who helped him onto his bantamweight MMA world title earlier this year.

In an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade had this to say on ‘The Buncrana Banger’ and how his eye for detail has immensely helped him over the years:

“He’s always trying to find something that I can correct, and that learning process makes me better.”

In past interviews, the 26-year-old even revealed that he never had it easy being under the wings of Hutchinson, who oftentimes forced him to do the most basic things during training sessions.

But as time passed, Fabricio Andrade noticed that sticking to the basics was eventually key to the success in his career.

He added:

“So, nothing has changed. We still are working on that jab, but at the same time, focusing on different stuff or things that can help me constantly keep improving.”

Watch the interview here:

With more attention to detail and finding ways to mix other shots into his jab, the Brazilian athlete should be able to find gaping holes in Haggerty’s arsenal should he decide to stand and bang with the Londoner at ONE Fight Night 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, November 3.