  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Joe Rogan
  • Fact-check: Is Joe Rogan's claim that Elon Musk rescued astronauts "trapped" in space accurate?

Fact-check: Is Joe Rogan's claim that Elon Musk rescued astronauts "trapped" in space accurate?

By Pranav Pandey
Modified May 22, 2025 14:40 GMT
Did Elon Musk really save stranded astronauts as Joe Rogan claims?
Did Elon Musk (right) really save stranded astronauts as Joe Rogan (left) claims? [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Joe Rogan recently expressed strong support for Elon Musk’s role in facilitating the safe return of NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who had been stranded aboard the International Space Station (ISS) for nine months.

Ad

Both astronauts were initially slated for an eight-day mission to the ISS in June 2024. However, unforeseen technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft extended their stay indefinitely. In March, SpaceX, led by Musk, launched a retrieval operation using a Crew Dragon capsule already docked at the ISS to safely return the astronauts to Earth.

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience featuring NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the longtime UFC commentator didn’t hold back in his praise for Musk. Rogan slammed the mainstream media for overlooking the Tesla CEO’s crucial contribution to the safe return of Williams and Wilmore from space:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"There’s a study that shows 96% of all the stories that mainstream media prints about Elon Musk are negative... Meanwhile, the guy saved those f**king trapped up in space. You didn’t hear a peep about that."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (8:08):

youtube-cover
Ad

Musk has consistently alleged in interviews and social media posts that the astronauts were intentionally left marooned for "political reasons," suggesting that the Joe Biden administration unnecessarily delayed their return to Earth.

However, in a March interview with Fox News (via The Guardian), both Williams and Wilmore diplomatically clarified that they never felt neglected or in urgent need of the rescue efforts that U.S. president Donald Trump and Musk had deemed essential. Instead, the astronauts stated that they carried out their responsibilities as active members of the space station crew throughout their extended mission. Wilmore said:

Ad
"So in certain respects we were stuck, in certain respects, maybe we were stranded, but based on how they were couching this, that we were left and forgotten in orbit, we were nowhere near any of that at all. Stuck? OK, we didn’t get to come home the way we planned. But in the big scheme of things, we weren’t stuck. We planned and trained."
Ad

Check out Barry Wilmore's comments below (8:54):

youtube-cover

According to carefully phrased statements from Williams and Wilmore, they did not feel left unsupported by the previous U.S. administration. Although Rogan characterized their situation as being "trapped" in space, this portrayal may somewhat amplified the circumstances. Nonetheless, it is an established fact that the astronauts spent an extended period aboard the ISS.

About the author
Pranav Pandey

Pranav Pandey

Twitter icon

With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,900 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.

His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.

Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.

Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.

Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranav Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications