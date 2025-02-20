Joe Rogan and guest heap praise on $350 billion space giant, Elon Musk: "It's incredible"

Episode #2273 of The Joe Rogan Experience featured a sitdown with internet entrepeneur Adam Curry, with whom the popular podcaster praised multi-billionaire businessman Elon Musk. In particular, they praised him for his technological and corporate expansion in obrital space.

Ad

The pair were especially complimentary of Starlink, a satellite constellation that serves as a global internet service provider under SpaceX, one of Musk's most well-known companies. In fact, Curry even praised Starlink as a military system masquerading as a commercial technology.

"That's why I like Starlink, because Starlink is, first and foremost, a military system. And very smartly, I think, Elon is very good at marketing. It's like, 'Let's give this to the people.' I have it as a backup at home. I have fiber, but I have Starlink. Of course I wanna have this, but it's really a military system."

Ad

Trending

This prompted the longtime UFC commentator, who is an admirer of Musk, to briefly reference how useful Starlink proved during a recent hunting trip.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I took one with me to the mountains in Utah when I went hunting. It's the size of this pad. It's incredible. It's incredible. You can make phone calls, you can do FaceTime, all from the mountains in the middle of nowhere."

Ad

Check out Adam Curry and Joe Rogan praising Elon Musk's Starlink (1:16:28):

Ad

Rogan also previously praised Musk for his acquisition of X/Twitter, which he felt was a victory for free speech. Both men are also well-known supporters of current United States president Donald Trump.

Joe Rogan also praised another one of Elon Musk's technological ventures

On episode #2241 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator was joined by Rick Strassman, a psychedelic drug researcher. The pair discussed the potential benefits of Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp., which aims to provide brain chips that allow for direct human-computer interfacing.

Ad

The purpose behind it is to aid people impaired by various neurological and brain-related issues, with Rogan wondering if Neuralink could help prevent the psychological triggers behind suicide.

"Imagine if we can cure that with Elon Musk's Neuralink? Everybody sign up."

Check out Joe Rogan urging people to sign up for Neuralink (2:02:09):

It was yet another instance of Rogan exhibiting unfailing support for Musk and his ventures, as the two are known to have a close friendship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.