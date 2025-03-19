Elon Musk reveals why "Democrat propaganda machine" is targeting him in candid Joe Rogan podcast: "Very powerful incentive for 90% of earth"

Elon Musk recently sat down with Joe Rogan to discuss why he has become a primary target of Democrat-led propaganda campaigns. The billionaire techie has been actively involved in Donald Trump's election campaign, and now, with the Republican leader back in office for a second term, Musk has secured a position within the administration as well.

Musk now leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a White House task force focused on cutting excessive bureaucratic spending and streamlining government operations. Under his leadership, the unit has canceled numerous government grants and contracts, significantly impacting agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

As a result, activities at these agencies have been severely impacted, leading to job losses and employee furloughs. This has sparked widespread scrutiny of the Trump administration, with Musk facing particularly intense criticism.

During his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience last month, Tesla CEO Musk discussed instances where government employees who had previously exploited the system were now being removed from their positions. He claimed that these individuals, backed by the Democratic Party, are targeting him in retaliation for his efforts to overhaul the system:

"Why is a Democrat propaganda machine so fired up to destroy me? The main reason is that the entitlements fraud, which includes things like Social Security disability and Medicare entitlements fraud for illegal aliens, is serving as a gigantic magnetic force to pull people in from all around the world and keep them here [U.S.]."

Musk added:

"If you end the illegal alien fraud, then you turn off that magnet, and they leave, and they stop coming. The ones that are here—many of them will simply leave. And if that happens, they will lose a massive number of Democratic voters."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (1:04:20):

When Elon Musk admitted to Joe Rogan that his Twitter acquisition was "certainly a recipe for trouble"

During his appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast in November 2023, Elon Musk shared his perspective on why he believed his takeover of Twitter was inevitably going to stir controversy and challenges.

Musk revealed that he acquired X because he firmly believed the platform was undermining the very foundation of society by suppressing true freedom of speech:

"Well, it's certainly a recipe for trouble, I suppose, or contention... I mean, this is going to sound somewhat melodramatic, but I was worried that it was having a corrosive effect on civilization, that it was just having a bad impact. And I think part of it is that it's where it was located, which is downtown San Francisco."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below:

The Tesla CEO purchased the microblogging platform for a staggering $44 billion in October 2022, later rebranding it as X in July 2023. However, following the acquisition, many left-leaning employees opposed his decision to reinstate several previously banned accounts. This internal resistance ultimately contributed to major layoffs, including the dismissal of then-CEO Parag Agrawal.

