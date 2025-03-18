Martina Navratilova drops 2-word reaction to report warning of devastating consequences if Elon Musk & Donald Trump-backed aid cuts continue

Martina Navratilova reacted to a New York Times opinion piece on Elon Musk's assertion that cuts in foreign aid have not resulted in a single death. Musk has become a central figure in Donald Trump's new US government and is the de facto head of the government department known as DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency).

In January, DOGE massively reduced government spending. The New York Times article reported that DOGE cut foreign aid, denying financial support to several poverty-stricken places.

Questioned about the effect of the cuts, Musk insisted that no one had died as a result of his cuts, as reported by the New York Times:

“No one has died as a result of a brief pause to do a sanity check on foreign aid funding. No one,” Musk said.

Navratilova, a long-term Trump critic and civil rights activist, commented under a post on X (formerly Twitter) from US congressman Sean Casten.

Casten highlighted the same New York Times article, which contradicted Musk's claims, adding his comment:

"Read this. The scale of death, inhumanity and evil being unleashed by Musk & Trump is hard to fathom. A Republican Party that claims to care about children, the golden rule or indeed ANY ethical code wouldn't allow this. And yet they do"

Navratilova gave her reaction to the report, writing:

"Evil pyschopaths..."

The New York Times article quoted several instances where the withdrawal of aid had led to deaths. A maternity clinic in South Sudan, for example, had been able to employ a trained midwife when aid was available but had since reportedly been forced to let her go, resulting in infant deaths.

The article also reports the withdrawal of $377 million from the UN Population Fund, which has led directly to an increase in deaths from hemorrhage, sepsis, or eclampsia.

Martina Navratilova slammed Elon Musk for reportedly defunding task force created to rescue kidnapped Ukrainian children

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

On March 15, Martina Navratilova reacted to reports of Elon Musk-led DOGE reportedly defunding a task force set up to recover kidnapped Ukrainian children caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Resharing a post by Jason Jay Smart, Navratilova gave her reaction to the report and wrote:

"Cruelty is the f**king point!!!!"

After retiring from tennis, Navratilova has often taken to her various social media platforms to highlight civil rights issues. She is a staunch critic of Donald Trump and voices her opinion on various political matters via her X (formerly Twitter) handle, where she has approximately 455,000 followers.

Navratilova remains a legend in the tennis world. Her contribution to the women's game has been incalculable - she was World No. 1 for 332 weeks and won a total of 167 singles and 177 doubles titles, which are Open Era records.

