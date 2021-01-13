Fact check: The Irish mafia hasn't threatened Jake Paul over Conor McGregor comments

There is absolutely no proof that the Irish mafia has threatened Jake Paul for making derogatory comments about Conor McGregor.

The rumor has been making rounds around the internet that people connected to the Irish mob has threatened to hurt or even kidnap Jake Paul. This started in the wake of his video addressed to Conor McGregor where he not only insults the Irish fighter, but his fiance Dee Devlin as well.

Who started the rumor?

Among the earliest sources that talked about the rumor was Daniel Keem on his show DramaAlert. He showed his fans the video Jake Paul had uploaded dissing Conor McGregor, beeping out the curse words. After that, Keem went on to say that the Irish mob was so offended by the video that they have decided to go after Jake Paul in real life.

"Apparently a lot of the 'Irish Mob' is offended by this video. And there has been all this talk online that the Irish mob is going to go after Jake Paul in real life. Like Jake Paul could be in danger outside the boxing ring."

Many other news websites ran with the rumor and published it as actual news. Fans believed it as well, and the rumor spread like a wildfire over Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms.

However, there is no proof that any of it is true. There is no evidence that any member of the Irish crime syndicate, or anyone connected to the group has issued any threatening towards Jake Paul over his rant.

The time when the Irish mob threatened Conor McGregor himself

The Irish mob has issued threatening before, but that time Conor McGregor himself was at the receiving end of it. In 2017, Conor McGregor got involved in a bar fight with a middle-aged man, who was allegedly connected to the Irish mafia. As per reports, he was the father of a convicted Irish drug dealer, Graham 'The Wig' Whelan, who is associated with the Kinahan Cartel in Dublin.

This altercation landed Conor McGregor in the wrong side of the Irish mafia, according to renowned Irish crime reporter Paul Williams. He said that 'The Notorious' was in "a very dangerous place" after the incident. It was also revealed that the Kinahan cartel demanded protection money of €900,000 ($1.06 million) from the UFC star, in return of which they would stay away and not hurt Conor McGregor in retaliation.

"I have to say about this, and I'm wearing my old, veteran crime reporter hat. Conor McGregor is in a very dangerous place at the moment. He has come into conflict through probably no fault of his own, with a group of very, very dangerous people who are tied up with the Kinahans.

"These people do not care who Conor McGregor is, what he stands for, how powerful he is, they will drag him down into the cesspit. I would say, in the next 48 hours, if he still in the country — and I understand that he may have left the country — but if he is still in the country, I understand from my sources that the Garda will be approaching him to give him a GIM form, which is a Garda Information Message, to tell him that there may be threats to his safety."