"Focus on what your body takes in mate" - fans fire back after Jon Jones seemingly lashes out at Curtis Blaydes following Stipe Miocic comments

Jon Jones is yet to make his heavyweight debut, but his trash talk with the top 5 in the division is stil heating up. Curtis Blaydes was on an episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, where he gave his prediction for the rumored fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic by saying:

“Jon, he hasn’t shown that one-punch knockout power. What he has shown, he is extremely creative...Even on the ground, he’s aggressive. He’s looking for submissions. He’s looking to drop elbows. He brings a lot to the table, but the biggest thing he doesn’t have is the power... I would pick Stipe to win this. Just because he’s been in five-round heavyweight fights multiple times, and he’s shown one-punch power..."

Jones was not happy when he saw the interview and had this to say on Twitter:

"Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous"

Take a look at his tweets below:

BONY @JonnyBones Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous Jon doesn’t have one punch knockout power or five round championship experience, that’s why he’ll lose to Stipe. Bro you literally sound ridiculous

"Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work"

BONY @JonnyBones Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work Focus on your fight this weekend Tiny, you’ve been rooting against me for years now. I see you. Hating on me won’t propel you into being a champion. Less hate, more work

Due to his history of controversy, 'Bones' tends to get hated on social media. One comment in response to his second tweet said:

"focus on what you body takes in mate"

adam @deviIsadvocate_ @JonnyBones focus on what you body takes in mate @JonnyBones focus on what you body takes in mate

Seeing Jones involved in arguments and controversy usually means he's getting closer to a fight. 'Bones' is rumored to make his heavyweight debut against Miocic by the end of 2022, but nothing has been made official.

Terrance McKinney ready to see Jon Jones return to the octagon

Despite some negative comments, Jones received support from fellow UFC fighter Terrance McKinney. 'T.Wrecks' is 2-1 in the UFC (all first-round finishes) and will return on August 6th against Erick Gonzalez. The 27-year-old rising prospect had this to say when replying to 'Bones':

"Let’s get you back fightin brotha. We need at least one more"

Jones last fought in 2020 when he defended the light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. Two years later, and it's almost time for his heavyweight debut.

If Jon Jones beats Miocic after a two-year layoff, his chances of becoming the heavyweight champion should significantly increase.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far