Fans hail "Money Mac" Conor McGregor after he shows off two watches worth a combined $663,000

Conor McGregor wowed fans by showing off two timepieces from his collection of luxury watches.

Taking to Instagram, the UFC superstar posted a video where he showed off his "tasty" watches – a Chopard L.U.C. Tourbillon and an Iced Out Diamond Rolex. Based on figures from online watch shops, the pair of pieces are worth a combined estimate of $663,000.

Watch the video:

McGregor's fans rushed into the comments section of his post to chime in with their thoughts. Check out the best comments below:

Many were blown away by McGregor's showcase of diamond-crusted watches. Naturally, one commenter wondered exactly how much McGregor makes, while some merely praised "Money Mac" for his excellent taste.

However, not everyone was pleased. One commenter pointed out that McGregor needs to return to the octagon, while another said he couldn't understand the Irishman's slurred speech.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that McGregor is all about the life of luxury. After all, 'The Notorious' is the single highest-paid athlete on the UFC roster, with an estimated net worth of over $200 million. He also landed the top spot on Forbes' list of top-earning athletes in 2021 after the sale of his Proper No.12 whiskey company.

Dana White hints at potential opponent for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has spent nearly a year recovering from a nasty leg injury he suffered in the main event of UFC 264.

Based on his social media posts, the Irishman appears to be in great shape as he prepares for his highly-anticipated return. With that in mind, UFC champions and contenders are lining up for an opportunity to face the company's biggest draw.

However, UFC president Dana White has one fighter in mind for McGregor's upcoming fight. During an interview with TMZ Sports, White said:

"I really like [Michael] Chandler vs. Conor after Chandler’s last fight. There’s plenty of fights to make. I don’t know if [Masvidal vs. McGregor] is the one, but we’ll see what the landscape looks like when Conor comes back. I'm just saying, after his last interview, his last fight, Conor is ranked No. 8, he's ranked No. 5 – it makes a lot of sense right now."

Michael Chandler made waves at UFC 274 when he called out the Irishman in an impassioned post-fight call-out. However, only time will tell who McGregor ends up being matched with.

Watch Dana White's interview below:

