"Gives me a real Hans Molenkamp vibe" - Fans annoyed with too much Hasbulla content after video surfaces of him smashing burger on Alexander Volkanovski's face

UFC fans on social media have apparently grown sick of Hasbulla after a video of him pranking Alexander Volkanovski surfaced online.
In the clip, the social media personality was seen smashing a hamburger in the UFC champion's face. Volkanovski merely laughed it off and jokingly complained about the hot sauce burning on his face.
Watch the video below:
However, a huge segment of netizens didn't think the video was funny at all. How much Hasbulla is too much Hasbulla? Apparently, we've reached that point, according to several commenters online.
Once a social media darling, Hasbulla is now being called "annoying" and "lame" by some Twitter users. A netizen even compared the Russian to Hans Molenkamp, the infamous Monster Energy executive who's had beef with Dominick Cruz.
Some admitted that they found Hasbulla's content funny at first, but have grown tired of his pranks. Another segment of social media users said they were never fans of the Russian personality in the first place.
Some argued that the video made Volkanovski look "foolish," and that there was no way he honestly found the prank funny. Meanwhile, others pointed out that wasting food is not a laughing matter and is even "offensive."
Alexander Volkanovski defends Hasbulla from Conor McGregor
Incidentally, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to go on a rant against Hasbulla shortly after Alexander Volkanovski posted the video.
The Irishman went on a bizarre tirade in which he detailed all the violence he wanted to inflict on Hasbulla. What earned McGregor backlash, though, was when he referred to the TikTok star as a "little smelly inbred." The Dublin native tweeted the following:
"I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post."
"How much to get him on the volley?
"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."
"Little smelly inbred."
See Conor McGregor's tweets below:
Upon learning about McGregor's remarks, Volkanovsksi hopped on Twitter to defend his "mate" Hasbulla. The Australian UFC champion told McGregor, "You’ll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone."
Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: