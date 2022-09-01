"Gives me a real Hans Molenkamp vibe" - Fans annoyed with too much Hasbulla content after video surfaces of him smashing burger on Alexander Volkanovski's face

UFC fans on social media have apparently grown sick of Hasbulla after a video of him pranking Alexander Volkanovski surfaced online.

In the clip, the social media personality was seen smashing a hamburger in the UFC champion's face. Volkanovski merely laughed it off and jokingly complained about the hot sauce burning on his face.

Watch the video below:

However, a huge segment of netizens didn't think the video was funny at all. How much Hasbulla is too much Hasbulla? Apparently, we've reached that point, according to several commenters online.

Once a social media darling, Hasbulla is now being called "annoying" and "lame" by some Twitter users. A netizen even compared the Russian to Hans Molenkamp, the infamous Monster Energy executive who's had beef with Dominick Cruz.

. @modern__welfare @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him?? @alexvolkanovski Hasbulla gives me a real hans molenkamp vibe. Like why are all these fighters making videos with him??

Danny Gallagher @DannyGa44483684 @alexvolkanovski Am I the only one that thinks Hasbulla is an annoying little fanny? @alexvolkanovski Am I the only one that thinks Hasbulla is an annoying little fanny?

Ryan @TheDirtyPolak @ufc Fuck the little ufc freak mascot. This shit is so lame @ufc Fuck the little ufc freak mascot. This shit is so lame

Some admitted that they found Hasbulla's content funny at first, but have grown tired of his pranks. Another segment of social media users said they were never fans of the Russian personality in the first place.

JJ @JJMMA02 🏻 @alexvolkanovski Yeah… I know ppl think its cute but it prob gets irritating that lil dude keeps hitting ppl and they just smile and laugh… The P4P should of came with this reaction @alexvolkanovski Yeah… I know ppl think its cute but it prob gets irritating that lil dude keeps hitting ppl and they just smile and laugh… The P4P should of came with this reaction 👇🏻 https://t.co/b917Hruwvl

DXBscorpioSun @DXBscorpioSun @ufc One trick poney. It was funny the first time. Now zero interest. @ufc One trick poney. It was funny the first time. Now zero interest.

Jack @JackBush22 @ufc Putting an end to this once and for all. That’s an adult man. This is some objectively gay stuff going on. Not that I have a problem with that. @ufc Putting an end to this once and for all. That’s an adult man. This is some objectively gay stuff going on. Not that I have a problem with that.

Some argued that the video made Volkanovski look "foolish," and that there was no way he honestly found the prank funny. Meanwhile, others pointed out that wasting food is not a laughing matter and is even "offensive."

Marcus Lav @lavman123 @alexvolkanovski Such a fake laugh. No way you found that funny @alexvolkanovski Such a fake laugh. No way you found that funny

8 Paths of Wokeness @StereoTaticDoom @alexvolkanovski Do they pay these UFC fighters to look like absolute clowns? Or do they just look like absolute clowns for free? @alexvolkanovski Do they pay these UFC fighters to look like absolute clowns? Or do they just look like absolute clowns for free?

万物評論家Torres @Torres_bhk

Hasbulla are extremely offensive. @ufc What's so funny about wasting food?Hasbulla are extremely offensive. @ufc What's so funny about wasting food?Hasbulla are extremely offensive.

Le Chat Kal @UnConnaisseur @alexvolkanovski Meanwhile, there are millions of people in the world who have nothing to eat... @alexvolkanovski Meanwhile, there are millions of people in the world who have nothing to eat...

Alexander Volkanovski defends Hasbulla from Conor McGregor

Incidentally, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to go on a rant against Hasbulla shortly after Alexander Volkanovski posted the video.

The Irishman went on a bizarre tirade in which he detailed all the violence he wanted to inflict on Hasbulla. What earned McGregor backlash, though, was when he referred to the TikTok star as a "little smelly inbred." The Dublin native tweeted the following:

"I’d love to boot that little g*mp Hasbulla over a goal post."

"How much to get him on the volley?

"I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the gaa."

"Little smelly inbred."

See Conor McGregor's tweets below:

Upon learning about McGregor's remarks, Volkanovsksi hopped on Twitter to defend his "mate" Hasbulla. The Australian UFC champion told McGregor, "You’ll have to go through me first, Leave my mate alone."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

