"The IRS' ears just perked up" - Fans react to Joe Pyfer thanking Dana White for "cash on the side" and a place to live

It's no secret that Joe Pyfer is one of Dana White's new favorite fighters. So much so that the UFC president apparently gave the fighter something under the table.

Or at least that's what some fans on social media thought after hearing Pyfer's comments at UFC Vegas 60. During his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the Philadelphian said:

"I just wanna give a quick shout-out too, Daniel, if you don't mind. Thank you to Dana White. That man gave me cash on the side and gave me a place to live for the next year..."

Some UFC fans on Twitter interpreted Pyfer's comments as a slip-up. They believe that the Contender Series standout might have gotten himself in trouble with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Joe @JoeyJoJo____ The IRS' ears just perked up after hearing Joe Pyfer got cash on the side from Dana White @ufc The IRS' ears just perked up after hearing Joe Pyfer got cash on the side from Dana White @ufc

Richard @UsmanVsCMPunk @jedigoodman I wonder how smart it is to admit stuff like this cause you know for sure some fighters aren’t reporting taxes on under the table payments @jedigoodman I wonder how smart it is to admit stuff like this cause you know for sure some fighters aren’t reporting taxes on under the table payments

jambandsroasted @jambandsroasted @jedigoodman And Joe just got himself a tougher match up next fight for getting the IRS and other fighters on Dana's ass @jedigoodman And Joe just got himself a tougher match up next fight for getting the IRS and other fighters on Dana's ass

Others speculated that White couldn't be too pleased with Pyfer's remarks. Meanwhile, another segment of Twitter users surmised that White takes care of some fighters, despite criticism of the UFC's pay structure.

MMA Roasted @MMARoasted Dana White just suspended Joe Pyfer for letting other fighters know he gave him cash on the side. #UFC Dana White just suspended Joe Pyfer for letting other fighters know he gave him cash on the side. #UFC

MacMally 🍀 @MacMallyMMA Joe Pyfer: Shout out to Dana White for giving me some cash on the side and a place to live while I trained for my debut!



The rest of the UFC roster: Joe Pyfer: Shout out to Dana White for giving me some cash on the side and a place to live while I trained for my debut!The rest of the UFC roster: https://t.co/9zxx1a8eJn

Super Fan🇮🇪 @McGregorRousey Joe Pyfer: Dana White gave me money on the side and a place to live for a year



MMA Media: The UFC isn’t paying fighters for wearing the Rock’s shoe Joe Pyfer: Dana White gave me money on the side and a place to live for a yearMMA Media: The UFC isn’t paying fighters for wearing the Rock’s shoe

However, one commenter pointed out that the UFC resorted to underhanded practices rather than increasing fighter pay. One Twitter user wrote:

"Pretty crazy he has to thank his contractor for putting him up and giving him the (probably) 20k-20k instead of compensating your athletes with legitimate living wages."

josh @DrPoopDollar @jedigoodman Can’t wait for the “behind the octagon” in years about Dana skimming company money for stuff like this, much like Vince. @jedigoodman Can’t wait for the “behind the octagon” in years about Dana skimming company money for stuff like this, much like Vince.

josh @DrPoopDollar @jedigoodman Pretty crazy he has to thank his contractor for putting him up and giving him the (probably) 20k-20k instead of compensating your athletes with legitimate living wages @jedigoodman Pretty crazy he has to thank his contractor for putting him up and giving him the (probably) 20k-20k instead of compensating your athletes with legitimate living wages

Dana White's Contender Series alum Joe Pyfer impresses in his UFC debut

Pyfer came into UFC Vegas 60 with a ton of hype for the newcomer. This is thanks in large part to his viral technical knockout victory over Osman Diaz at Dana White's Contender Series in July.

Pyfer's stock instantly rose when White heaped praise on him during the event's post-fight press conference. The UFC boss even hailed 'Bodybagz' as the perfect example of how UFC hopefuls should act.

"If you wanna be in the UFC and this is where you wanna be, act like Joe Pyfer. Okay?" White passionately stated. "Be Joe Pyfer. Be excited to be here. Be fired up to fight. Try to finish the fight. Try to win."

Fighting on the biggest stage in MMA, Pyfer rose to the occasion. The 26-year-old earned his first UFC win by stopping Alen Amedovski in the first round.

