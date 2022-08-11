Fans react to Jonathan Haggerty’s dynamite combinations in latest highlight reel

'The General' Jonathan Haggerty is training with fire to get ready for his upcoming fight. The British-born striker was shown in a recent video on Instagram throwing a crisp 21-strike combination on the pads.

ONE Championship posted:

""The General" lets it GO 👊 Jonathan Haggerty returns to face Amir Naseri in a ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix alternate bout at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26."

Combat sports fans were massively impressed with the work of 25-year-old former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. 'freewheelin_wilson' commented:

"Probably some of the smoothest combos in the game."

'midwesterncowboy' added:

"Hardest hitter in the game rn."

ONE fan Jake Ethel Toffen said:

"Jesus Christ….Those shots looks insanely vicious. The General is a G."

Instagram Comments [Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship]

Haggerty is working this hard in the gym in preparation for his fight against Amir Naseri. The two Muay Thai specialists will meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video on August 26. It’s an alternate bout in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Jonathan Haggerty looking to make a statement

Due to an unfortunate illness, 'The General' has been inactive for much longer than he would prefer. However, on ONE on Prime Video 1, he will return to the circle and will be looking to have a memorable fight.

He wrote on Instagram:

"My work ethic has been unmatched this fight camp. I’m coming to make a big statement again🔪🩸 4 weeks until a destruction"

At the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime joint press conference, Haggerty outlined what he has planned for this match. He explained:

"The next fight is going to be a good one. I'm intrigued to see what my opponent brings. But I'm going to show you I can bring some spinning elbows and maybe even a stoppage."

Check out the press conference below:

Similarly, his August 26 dance partner Amir Naseri will also be looking to leave an unforgettable impression on combat sports fans. In an interview with ONE, the Iranian-Malaysian said:

"I look forward to showcasing my fighting style in ONE... My style is to just hurt my opponent, and I don’t like to play around with them. I believe my style is a bit more aggressive and stronger, and I believe that I can beat him.”

Jonathan Haggerty and Amir Naseri will get their chance to impress fans of ONE Championship on August 26.

