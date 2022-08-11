"Trump was an Epstein customer" - Fans react to Jorge Masvidal's shock that judge who signed raid on Donald Trump was once linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Fans on social media stormed Jorge Masvidal's replies section after the UFC superstar pointed out that the judge who approved the raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property was connected to Jeffrey Epstein.
Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on a search warrant authorizing the FBI raid, previously represented some of Epstein's employees. He also donated to Barack Obama's presidential campaign in 2008.
'Gamebred' is convinced that the connections were proof that there's a conspiracy against Trump. The former two-time welterweight title challenger took to Twitter to write:
"It took the FBI to raid a former president to finally get a name associated with the Epstein saga and it ends up being the judge that signed the warrant?"
However, several Twitter users pointed out how ridiculously flawed Masvidal's logic was. Check out the best reactions from Twitter below.
Several Twitter users reminded 'Gamebred' that Trump himself was connected to the notorious pedophile financier. According to the 118-page flight logs revealed during Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, the former United States president flew to 'Epstein Island' at least seven times. The fans even provided photo evidence that Trump partied with Epstein in the 90s.
Jorge Masvidal compares U.S. to communist regimes after FBI raid on Donald Trump
Jorge Masvidal went on a social media rant after news broke that Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property was raided by the FBI.
On Monday, federal officers executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Florida property as part of an investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents. It was the first time in American history that a former United States president's residence was raided by the FBI.
Masvidal, a staunch Trump supporter, was convinced that the raid was nothing more than a personal attack from Trump's political foes. The UFC superstar hopped on Twitter to say:
"Sad day in the USA today. These are the tactics of Cuba and Venezuela. No matter what side of the aisle you are on, this ain’t right."
Masvidal was born and raised in Miami to a Cuban father and Peruvian mother. According to the UFC welterweight, his father left Cuba to escape the authoritarian regime.