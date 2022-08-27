"'That’s why no one will remember your name' CHILLS!" - Fans react as Nate Diaz invokes legendary status in new UFC 279 'Official trailer'

Nate Diaz is set to fight Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279 on September 10th, and the promotion has just released a rousing trailer to promote the high stakes bout.

The trailer focuses completely on Nate Diaz, with Khamzat Chimaev only showing up at the very end in the form of a promotional poster. Other than that, the minute and a half clip pays homage to Diaz's fifteen years with the UFC, jumping through many of the memorable moments in his career. His time on The Ultimate Fighter, his fights against Conor McGregor, and his moment of glory against Leon Edwards all make an appearance.

The promotional video also shares Nate Diaz's philosophy on matchmaking. In a voiceover, Diaz says:

"I wanna fight anybody who's been fighting everybody and is still here, still on top of the game, not some new-a** champ that's been here for two years, three years. Two years, three years and you're a champion? Hey, all these champs right now, we'll see where they're at in three years, I bet y'all I'll still be here, and they'll be gone."

Watch the UFC 279 promotional trailer below:

That reasoning may be why Diaz initially turned down Khamzat Chimaev when the UFC first offered him the fight. Once Chimaev beat Gilbert Burns and rose to the status of welterweight contender, Diaz was much more willing to fight him. It also probably helped that the younger Diaz brother has been sitting on the sidelines for over a year waiting for the last fight on his UFC contract.

Fan reaction to the trailer was immediate and overwhelmingly positive.

The trailer acknowledged the difficulty of the task ahead of him. Khamzat Chimaev is 11-0 and has tossed middleweights around like they were lightweights. Oddsmakers have Chimaev a -1000 favorite to the +800 dog Diaz.

The promotional video lifts audio from the 2004 movie Troy, where a boy questions why Achilles would fight a fearsome foe like the Thesselonian. When the boy says he wouldn't accept that fight, Achilles responds "Thats why no one will remember your name."

Sean Strickland suggests Khamzat Chimaev can beat Nate Diaz without even training

Add Sean Strickland to the list of people who don't think Nate Diaz stands a chance against Khamzat Chimaev. During an interview with 'The Schmo,' Strickland said:

"The UFC just said, 'Hey [Khamzat Chimaev], we love you. Come f***ing beat up this old man.' I don't really think Khamzat needs to get ready for him. He's probably just gonna roll in, not even train, come off the couch, and just f***ing destroy him."

That's been the general opinion of many fighters and fans, to the point where the UFC has been criticized for allegedly attempting to 'bury' Nate Diaz before he becomes a free agent. As the world learned in his first fight against Conor McGregor, though, it's never a good idea to count Diaz out.

That fight would be nuts! 🥜 What a fight! After a 3 year lay-off since his last fight against Conor McGregor, @NateDiaz209 beats @Showtimepettis then immediately calls out @GamebredFighter ! “He’s a gangster but he ain’t no West Coast gangster”...That fight would be nuts! 🥜 What a fight! After a 3 year lay-off since his last fight against Conor McGregor, @NateDiaz209 beats @Showtimepettis then immediately calls out @GamebredFighter! “He’s a gangster but he ain’t no West Coast gangster”...😆 That fight would be nuts! 🥜🔥 https://t.co/LrVmSVaMQn

