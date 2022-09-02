"Weight cuts are a monster and so extreme" - Fans react to Paddy Pimblett claiming he has an eating disorder "because of MMA" 

Fans have begun showing their concern for Paddy Pimblett after the UFC lightweight star admitted he may have an eating disorder due to the struggles mixed martial arts brings.

While sitting down with Steve-O on the Wild Ride! podcast, 'The Baddy' opened up about his love for food. He insisted that his eating habits are much more than what people normally expect, with him potentially eating upwards of 10,000 calories on any given day:

"I eat so many calories, it’s unbelievable. On Monday, I actually gauged what I ate. I had 10,700 calories and that’s without me doing a food challenge. That’s just me being a fat b*****d. I genuinely think I’m a food addict, I think I’ve got a bit of an eating disorder because of MMA. The weight cuts, [and] dieting, I genuinely think I have a bit of an eating disorder. People when they go eat with me, they are visibly shocked at how much I can eat."

MMA fans gathered to share their thoughts on the situation, with some giving their complete support to Paddy Pimblett, while others were less sympathetic.

Despite doing this for the majority of his career during and prior to his time with the UFC, it is a clear problem and something that can't and shouldn't be sustained if he wants to continue competing in MMA.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's full interview with Steve-O in the video below:

When will Paddy Pimblett next compete in the UFC?

As of now, Paddy Pimblett can step into the octagon tomorrow and compete in the light heavyweight division, three whole weight classes above his natural one.

The Brit originally planned on fighting towards the end of the year on a huge UFC card. However, his current weight issues could definitely be a stumbling block for himself and the promotion and whatever they had planned going forward.

Once his weight is controlled, the Scouser could well be matched up against his toughest test to date, as he has been knocking on the doors of the top 15 since arriving in the UFC in 2021.

