On May 20, 2023, boxing fans will witness an eagerly anticipated showdown between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney, the unified lightweight champion, returns to the ring after a hiatus following his rematch against George Kambosos Jr. in October. During that bout, Haney demonstrated his dominance once again, securing a resounding victory over his opponent.

Devin Haney's father, Bill, has been a continuous presence in his corner throughout his career and has played an important part in the growth of the undisputed lightweight champion. Their strong bond has been important in molding the 24-year-old's talents and transforming him into the powerful boxer 'The Dream' is today.

While their relationship has been praised for its positive impact on Devin's career, Bill Haney has recently faced criticism from fans who feel he has forcefully inserted himself into the spotlight.

Twitter user @UnitedCircle7 remarked:

"The guy looks like he's been moulded together with play doh."

Another user, @vaclav_salek, complains about Devin Haney's father's frequent presence:

"Fr, Bill Haney a good dude, he aint as delusional as Lopez Sr, but man let Devin be in the spotlight alone, I swear to god hes everywhere where Devin is."

@harmless_art stated:

"they're all vicariously living through their sons and their accomplishments."

@_mmatrader compares Devin and Bill's resemblance with UFC superstar Conor McGregor and his son:

"That’s going be Conor with Conor jr in 20 years from now."

Social media user @MarcusMMA25 reacted:

"It’s a boxing thing. Most mid level fighters that don’t ever touch greatness themselves push their sons into it and gorge themselves in the spotlight. It’s pathetic."

@Skol4X4 remarked:

"His dad needs to let his son have his shine. He’s always there, it’s cringe af."

Devin Haney feels he is superior to Vasiliy Lomachenko in every aspect

Boxing fans can look forward to an ESPN pay-per-view event headlined by the highly anticipated clash between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko this weekend. The fight between these two skilled boxers promises to be a major draw for viewers.

Confident in his abilities, Devin Haney expressed his belief that the upcoming bout will not be a close contest. In a recent interview with BoxingScene, the undefeated champion boldly proclaimed his superiority over his opponent in every aspect of the sport:

"There is nothing that Loma can do better than me. I'm better than him in every aspect, every attribute. We have to see what version of Loma shows up. I'm prepared for whatever he brings to the table. I've been studying Loma for years, and now I'm dissecting him. I know what type of Loma will show up, and we're going to be ready for what he brings.”

