#3. Fans spot referee bias in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Twitter user @BoxingnBBQ spotted a discrepancy in the 10-count given to Tyson Fury after Francis Ngannou knocked him down in the third round.

Take a look at the user's comment below:

The post triggered a heated debate in the comment section on whether the referee was right or wrong. Some argued the count was biased to give Fury more time to recover. Others claimed that Ngannou delayed the count by not going to his corner immediately.

It happens to be one of the several instances of criticism the sport of boxing has faced since the fight for being "corrupted."

#2. Francis Ngannou reveals what he told Tyson Fury during knockdown celebration

In a wildly unexpected moment that sent shockwaves through the world of boxing, Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in the third round of their "Battle of the Baddest" fight.

Despite being counted out by almost the entire combat sports community, Ngannou stood his own against Fury, and many are arguing he even won the match.

As Fury was sprawled on the mat with the referee counting down, Ngannou was seen doing a jig to taunt his opponent.

'The Predator' later revealed what he said to Fury in that moment:

"When we get close and touch gloves, [he said], 'Let me take you to school.' I’m like, you motherf****r you are not taking me to school. That’s why when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front like, 'You're a bad professor, motherf****r. You’re a bad professor. How's that school going?’'"

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below(4:23):

#1. Khamzat Chimaev's manager provides a major update on hand injury

After UFC 294, Khamzat Chimaev told the media that he had broken his right hand in the opening round of the fight against Kamaru Usman. The injury rendered the arm largely inoperable for the rest of the bout.

However, it may not be as bad as it seemed initially.

Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, recently told ESPN that the fighter did not break his arm but suffered a torn ligament in the contest. 'Borz' will be wearing a brace for the next four weeks, after which doctors will decide if he needs to undergo surgery.

This update comes amid Chimaev's repeated call-out of the middleweight champion Sean Strickland, who has dismissed the Chechen-born's claim to a title shot.