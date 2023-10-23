Sean Strickland takes a strong stance on why Khamzat Chimaev "doesn't deserve" a title shot with a victory over Kamaru Usman

Sean Strickland doesn't believe a decision win against Kamaru Usman on short notice makes Khamzat Chimaev deserving of a title shot at middleweight. Last weekend at UFC 294, 'Borz' inched out a majority decision win over 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Although the 29-year-old started the fight strong, taking down Usman and mounting submission threats for almost the entire round 1, the later rounds saw the former welterweight champion putting up a much closer fight.

During the post-fight presser of the event, UFC's CEO Dana White confirmed that 'Borz' is next in line for a middleweight title shot, granted injuries or other complications don't foil the plans.

'Tarzan' believes a decision win against an underprepared welterweight doesn't make the Chechen-born fighter a worthy contender for a crack at the 185 lbs title. During a segment of Extra Rounds on UFC Fight Pass, the middleweight champion said:

"The only thing I like about Chimaev is that he sells fights. For some f*****g reason, people like him or don't like him... but he f*****g hasn't earned it, doesn't f*****g deserve it, but here we are. Give it to him. He sells a lot of fights. I'll go f*****g fight the man for five rounds. But no, he has not earned it. He doesn't f*****g deserve it. Getting a decision with a welterweight off a couch is not f*****g earning it."

Catch Sean Strickland's comments below (0:02):

Sean Strickland vs. Khamzat Chimaev: opening odds

After clinching his most significant career win against Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev opened as a -300 betting favorite over a +250 Sean Strickland for his potential title fight, as per Bet Online.

However, since the betting lines opened, a quick inflow of money has moved the odds slightly in favor of the middleweight champion. Now, the Chechen-born-UAE national is a -190 favorite, with 'Tarzan' as a +165 underdog.

As per the current odds, a $1000 wager on 'Broz' can potentially yield a payout of $1,526.32, while the same bet on Strickland will result in a more significant winning of $2,650 if he gets his hand raised.

Chimaev holds an undefeated record of 13-0, and although he has impressive victories across both welterweight and middleweight, he is yet to face a top-10 fighter at 185 pounds.

On the other hand, Sean Strickland's record of 28-5 is filled with scraps against some of the best the middleweight division has to offer.

However, if suspicions of Chimaev breaking his right hand at UFC 294 are proven true, the title fight could be scrapped.