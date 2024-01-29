The UFC should ideally treat all the fighters equally, but one welterweight believes he was recently expected to lose a fight. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall seems to have given up on the Jon Jones fights at last.

Catch up with the latest updates with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.

Neil Magny believes UFC expected him to lose

Neil Magny felt he was being set up as a stepping stone for Mike Malott at UFC 297. Being ranked among top-15 but never getting close to a title shot, Magny has often been booked to be the last hurdle for fighters aiming for the welterweight title shot.

He believes the same thing happened in Toronto as well, especially after his loss to Ian Garry in the previous outing. Speaking on The MMA Hour, Magny said:

"So when the [Malott] fight was offered to me and I saw who the opponent was, and I saw that it was in Canada, all that kind of stuff, it was very evident what the game plan was, as far as promoting goes. But I welcome that pressure with open arms."

Catch Neil Magny's comments below (1.43):

Max Holloway feels he's one of a "dying breed"

Max Holloway believes he, his UFC 300 opponent Justin Gaethje, and his previous rival Chan Sung Jung a.k.a. 'The Korean Zombie' are the "last of a dying breed" of fighters who are respectful in the fighting business.

"We’re the last of a dying breed... You don’t need this sh*t talking, the way people are going, the way people are handling themselves on social media or in the media period. You don’t need none of that. Let your fighting talk for yourself."

Watch Max Holloway's statement below:

Expand Tweet

Holloway's comments come in the wake of multiple instances of back-and-forth between fighters. Entities like Colby Covington, Sean Strickland, Ian Garry, and more have dragged a fellow fighter's family members or their traumatic past through the mud for the sake of promoting a fight.

Tom Aspinall eyes a new opponent

Tom Aspinall is not going to wait around for Jon Jones to fight him. Instead, he's eyeing to fight the winner of Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, which has been rebooked for UFC 299.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the Brit said:

"I technically haven't lost to [Curtis] Blaydes in the UFC. I would like to get that one back... Like I say, if Blaydes takes care of business, which he should, me and him in Manchester would be the best thing."

It would make sense for Aspinall to seek a fight against Blaydes, the only fighter with a win over him in the UFC which the Brit lost due to a leg injury.

Aspinall added that he deserves to fight for the undisputed belt, but if that doesn't happen, he isn't going to "wait forever".

Listen to Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet