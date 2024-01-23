"It doesn't matter about resumes" - Tom Aspinall slams "politician" Jon Jones over refusing to fight him next

Tom Aspinall is trying to figure out the reason behind Jon Jones’ avoidance to fight him.

Jones was expected to attempt the first defense of his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. However, he was forced to pull out of the fight due to a training injury. In his absence, Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich to win the interim UFC heavyweight title on the same night.

Traditionally, UFC has targeted a unification bout against the interim titleholder upon the undisputed champion’s return. However, ‘Bones’ has shown interest in a 'legacy' fight against Miocic instead.

The Brit has called out Jones several times since winning the title. In a recent interview with OLBG, Aspinall said:

“[Jon] Jones is great at deflecting the truth; he’s like a politician. When I start talking about wanting to fight him he starts talking about resumes and history and the things that he’s done that’s better than me. I have no qualms whatsoever about saying that his resume is better than mine. What I say in return is - it doesn’t matter about resumes. I just want to fight him and beat him right now and he doesn’t want to do that.” [h/t MMA Fighting]

Miocic is arguably the most accomplished heavyweight fighter in UFC history. The former two-time champion holds the record for three consecutive title defenses and a total of six championship fight victories.

It has been perceived that a potential win over him could cement Jones’ legacy as the consensus greatest fighter in the UFC’s upper weight classes.

Tom Aspinall thinks Jon Jones is eying an easier fight for a bigger paycheck

Stipe Miocic has not competed professionally since losing the UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. At 41 years of age, the Ohio native is one of the older fighters on the UFC roster.

While speaking to OLBG, Tom Aspinall said that he feels Jon Jones is keen on fighting Miocic because it is a relatively easier challenge with the potential to make more money:

“Jones doesn't feel he needs to jump in with a young dangerous guy with no miles on the clock. He'd rather jump in with 40-year-old Stipe who hasn't fought for four years. It's obvious that's what he's doing, anybody with a brain would do that.”

Jones is recovering from the pectoral tear suffered before UFC 295. The date of his return is not confirmed at the moment. Meanwhile, Aspinall has been linked for a super fight against 205-pound champion Alex Pereira.