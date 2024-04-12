Thursday's UFC 300 press conference was crashed by a fighter, who had a very peculiar request for Dana White. Elsewhere, Sean Strickland unsurprisingly had something controversial on O. J. Simpson's death.

Sportskeeda MMA is back with today's MMA News Roundup.

Joaquin Buckley crashes UFC 300 press conference

Joaquin Buckley hilariously crashed the UFC 300 press conference on Thursday and demanded to feature in the main event of the St. Louis card. The promotion is headed to Missouri next month, where a fight night event headlined by Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento will take place at Enterprise Center on May 11, 2024.

Buckley, who hails from St. Louis, Missouri, approached the media member's microphone at the presser and addressed Dana White:

"One more question, Dana. The whole crowd has told me, man, y’all are coming back to St. Louis, everybody knows the main event... Derrick Lewis. Hey, we love Derrick Lewis, but he don’t want to fight five rounds, Dana! Come on, switch it up and give your boy 'New Mansa' the main event of St. Louis in his hometown."

White simply smiled and wrapped the press conference up in response as the crowd erupted all around.

Watch the moment below:

Sean Strickland sends cryptic tweet in reaction to O. J. Simpson's death

NFL legend O. J. Simpson, whose achievements were later plagued with the infamous murder trial, passed away on Wednesday, April 10. The death of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her associate, Ron Goldman, was one of the most controversial public legal cases of the last century. Simpson maintained his innocence till death.

As the man succumbed to his prostate cancer diagnosis, Sean Strickland decided to comment on the public discourse surrounding his alleged crimes.

The former UFC middleweight champion wrote:

"I wonder if OJ ever thought, 'F**k you kill one white woman, and you're a villain for the rest of your life, you molest a few kids, and you get a Las Vegas show on the strip" I mean... the glove didn't fit?"

While Strickland did not name anyone particularly, fans speculated if he pointed at Michael Jackson. The pop icon was accused of molestation and he lived in Las Vegas as well as held an honorary key to the city.

Simpson was acquitted of his murder charges, but he later served nine years in a Nevada prison after robbery and kidnapping conviction.

Jamahal Hill carries Moai stone head to troll Alex Pereira at faceoff

The UFC 300 fighters faced off with their opponents as part of the press conference.

Jamahal Hill, who is well-known for his humorous content online, showed up with a miniature Moai stone head on a chain. The stone head emoji is often used by MMA fans about Alex Pereira, whose stoic expression and poker face resembles that of the emoji.

Aware of the ongoing joke, Hill carried the stone head around throughout the event, including the faceoff. He raised the trinket high in the air dramatically, but failed to trigger any reaction from 'Poatan'.

Watch the faceoff below:

