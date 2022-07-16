5 fighters who successfully stole the show on a Conor McGregor fight card

Conor McGregor is the greatest attraction in MMA history. Thus, his fights are high-profile affairs which headline fight cards that routinely break UFC records. The Irishman's brand of brash trash talk and showmanship draws in droves of spectators from the casual fanbase. Even celebrities are known to leave their Hollywood commitments to attend fight cards headlined by 'The Notorious'.

Outside the octagon, Conor McGregor's vicious verbal assault generates a level of hype for his fights that remain unmatched in the sport. Inside the octagon, he is an exciting counter-striker who sprints across the cage to apply immediate pressure on his foes, forcing mistakes out of them and countering their every maneuver. He chases the finish every single time, rarely coasting to a safe decision win.

Yet, there have been other fighters who have overshadowed Conor McGregor's performances on his own fight cards. Some were fighters taking part in bouts below the Irishman's billing, while others were fighters who 'The Notorious' himself was facing. This list examines five fighters who stole the show from Conor McGregor on his own fight cards.

#5. Robbie Lawler - UFC 189

Before Conor McGregor's true ascension to superstardom, the Irishman was given a chance to impress the UFC brass by headlining his first pay-per-view event. UFC 189, originally scheduled to feature a bout between him and then-reigning featherweight champion Jose Aldo, was later main-evented by a matchup between 'The Notorious' and multiple-time title contender Chad Mendes.

While Conor McGregor was praised for his ability to overcome adversity en route to a definitive TKO win in the dying seconds of the second round, it was the co-main event of UFC 189 that captured the hearts of spectators.

Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald went to war 5 years ago today at UFC 189

Then UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler faced off against a foe many believed was destined to capture UFC gold: Rory MacDonald. A protege of Georges St-Pierre, MacDonald proved his standing as a top contender by challenging Lawler in a bloody, violent bout that is often regarded as the greatest UFC fight of all-time.

'Ruthless' managed to claim a fifth-round TKO win after the challenger crumpled in a matchup that, years later, remains the measuring stick for Fight of the Year contenders.

#4. Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229

For better or worse, Khabib Nurmagomedov stole the show at UFC 229 when he locked horns with the most heated rival of his career: Conor McGregor. The buildup to their fight was especially contentious, with even UFC President Dana White claiming that the first UFC 229 pre-fight press conference was the darkest media event he'd ever taken part in.

Much was said by Conor McGregor, as the Irishman hurled insults at the undefeated Russian, targeting his family, religion, and everything else under the sun.

The sport's most combustable rivalry reached its boiling point two years ago today, when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in the fourth round at UFC 229.

When both fighters finally stepped inside the octagon, it was a fairly one-sided bout that saw Khabib Nurmagomedov dominate Conor McGregor in the most successful PPV in UFC history. After forcing 'The Notorious' to tap out to a neck crank, Nurmagomedov scaled the cage and leapt into the first row seats, attacking Dillon Danis and the rest of McGregor's team. At the same time, Nurmagomedov's own team entered the cage to attack the Irishman.

It was a shocking turn of events that firmly diverted all attention from Conor McGregor to Nurmagomedov himself. All anyone cared about afterwards was whether 'The Eagle' would be punished or stripped of his lightweight title, while memes of his attack dominated the internet for several years.

#3. Michael Chandler - UFC 257

At UFC 257, many fans had written off the main event as a forgone conclusion. Most observers expected Conor McGregor to repeat the success he'd had against Dustin Poirier when they first crossed paths.

What many fans failed to take into account, however, was Poirier's evolution as a fighter. His adoption of calf kicks, the Philly Shell, and a competent counter-punching style stunned fans when he made his foe pay with check hooks and calf kicks en route to giving McGregor the first TKO/KO loss of his MMA career.

While the Irishman wallowed in defeat, Michael Chandler basked in the glory of victory. The former Bellator world champion was making his UFC debut, so fans wondered how well he'd do in the world's top MMA promotion.

Chandler put the lightweight division on notice by becoming the first man to knock Dan Hooker unconscious, something that even the power-punching Dustin Poirier failed to do. After his win, Chandler cut a memorable promo in his post-fight interview, calling out the entire lightweight division and earning himself a title fight against Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight championship.

#2. Nate Diaz - UFC 196

If Conor McGregor's second fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 was a forgone conclusion in the Irishman's favor, 'The Notorious's first fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 196 was expected to be the easiest win of his career.

Diaz has been an inconsistent fighter throughout his entire career, having won a fair amount of big fights while losing often enough that his drawbacks as a mixed martial artist were well-documented. At the time, Conor McGregor was fresh off his win over the legendary Jose Aldo. He was a UFC champion, whereas Diaz had already suffered eight losses in his UFC career.

Everyone expected Conor McGregor to make short work of Diaz, especially when considering that his foe was a late-notice replacement for the injured Rafael dos Anjos. However, when the fight materialized, the Stockton legend shocked the world by forcing the Irishman to tap out to a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Diaz, in what has become one of the most viewed post-fight interviews on YouTube, famously claimed to have not been surprised by the results. The win earned the multi-divisional contender a new legion of fans and superstardom in the UFC, making him one of the promotion's most reliable draws and igniting one of the greatest rivalries in UFC history.

#1. Sean O'Malley - UFC 269

At UFC 269, Conor McGregor was determined to avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier. 'The Notorious' and his fans believed Poirier's victory in the first rematch was a fluke and that Conor McGregor only needed to make minor adjustments to set things right.

The adjustments he did make were simple—everyone believed that all the Irishman needed to do was check Poirier's calf kicks. However, this failed to acknowledge the check hooks that 'The Diamond' had used as counters, the feints that drew out McGregor's straight left-counter, and much more.

CageChat MMA @CageChatMMA



The sugashow delivers once again. Sean O'Malley defeats Kris Moutinho via TKO in round 3! #UFC264 The sugashow delivers once again. Sean O'Malley defeats Kris Moutinho via TKO in round 3! #UFC264The sugashow delivers once again. 🌈 https://t.co/wTg6JKTw3l

When the bout took place, the Irishman suffered the same issues he had in their second fight. Poirier no longer had the uncertainty of fighting a man who had bested him in their first outing, so his success came even quicker. While the bout ended with a shocking injury for the Irishman, his performance couldn't have been any worse.

Elsewhere on the fight card, however, Sean O'Malley put forth a star-making performance against Kris Moutinho, showcasing his entire striking arsenal in a beatdown as one-sided as MMA fans regularly see. Moutinho, too tough for his own good, was mercifully saved from taking unnecessary damage by the referee. O'Malley's popularity surged due to his performance, formally introducing himself to a casual fanbase that favors fighters cut from his promotional cloth.

