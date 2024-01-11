The MMA world witnessed several developments on Thursday, Dec. 11, among which was yet another UFC 300 announcement and the tragic death of an MMA fighter.

#3. Dana White announces UFC 300 title fight

Dana White announced the fifth UFC 300 fight on Wednesday, which is also the first title fight to be confirmed for the mega-event.

The UFC CEO took to social media to announce a strawweight title fight between Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan. The bout is set to make history as the first-ever Chinese vs. Chinese title fight in the promotion.

Despite being a potential banger, fans were disappointed with the announcement and stated that they were expecting something more.

The other fights announced for the event are Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling, and Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage.

#2. ONE's Fariyar Aminipour passes away

ONE Championship fighter Fariyar Aminipour has reportedly passed away in a heartbreaking incident. The 23-year-old Iranian died after an alleged motorcycle crash in Phuket, as per MMA journalist Nicolas Atkin.

His passing was confirmed by Tiger Muay Thai, where the rising prospect trained.

Aminipour last fought only three weeks ago at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Dec. 2023. He lost the bout via a first-round knockout against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek-U-Thai.

#1. Jim Miller talks about potentially being pitted against Brock Lesnar

Anthony Smith recently claimed that lightweight Jim Miller has a "50-50" chance of beating heavyweight Brock Lesnar if the former "gets a hold of a neck or something" of the latter.

Fans were quick to make fun of 'Lionheart', but Miller does not disagree with him.

During the UFC Vegas 84 media day, Miller stated:

"Of course [I agree]. I’m glad he throws me in there... It would be scary as sh*t [to fight Brock Lesnar], but I’m going to walk to that Octagon knowing my bank account is going to get a big bump like, hey, we’re going to take this... I’ve trained with plenty of heavyweight world champ grapplers and stuff like that and subbed them out. So, I know if I can isolate something, I could kimura Brock Lesnar. I know that I could."

Watch Miller's comments below:

