Floyd Mayweather Miami house: How much money did the legendary boxer make by selling his luxurious beach home?

Floyd Mayweather has always been extraordinarily smart with his business deals. After all, he is one of the richest athletes in the world. Although Mayweather generated most of his revenue through prize money in boxing (reportedly earning $530 million from a pair of super fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor), his return on investment has been fairly lucrative.

Floyd Mayweather is well-known for frequently investing in properties. The 44-year-old retired boxer bought a lavish beach house in Miami in 2016, which he eventually sold in October last year. According to The Real Deal, Mayweather sold the house for a whopping $6.3 million.

His luxirious beach house had four bedrooms, five master bathrooms, a spa and a swimming pool as well. The new buyers of the house were Julian and Natalia Saban. Apparently, the lavish home acquired a space of 5,200 square feet, and on top of that, it also had floor-to-ceiling windows.

Mayweather left no stone unturned in adding aesthetic appeal to his house, which also came in with a floating staircase made out of glass and steel. It also featured a rooftop kitchen and Roman tubs in the bathrooms.

Did Floyd Mayweather incur loss by selling his Miami house?

Despite earning a hefty $6.3 million by selling the house, Floyd Mayweather still had to bear a loss of $1.4 million.

A year after he defeated Andre Berto and subsequently announced his retirement, 'Money' reportedly spent $7.7 million to buy the same house that he would go on to sell in 2020.

Realizing the selling price of the house may go on to dip further, Mayweather decided to close the deal at $6.3 million, taking a loss of $1.4 million - which is certainly not a huge loss for someone like him.

In 2017, Mayweather returned to the boxing ring against Conor McGregor. He hasn't competed professionally since. The 44-year-old challenged Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout in December 2018, and secured a knockout win early into the first round.

Mayweather was expected to fight YouTuber Logan Paul in another exhibition match, but the mega clash has now been postponed without a definitive date.