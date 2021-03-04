Create
Former opponent Eddie Alvarez reveals what Conor McGregor has to do to return to his prime

UFC 205 Press Conference
UFC 205 Press Conference
Sayan Nag
Modified 19 min ago
News
Eddie Alvarez recently suggested that Conor McGregor needs to be seen more frequently inside the Octagon to go back to his glory days. The former Bellator champion faced Conor McGregor in 2016 when the Irishman tried to become the first two-division champion in the UFC. Eddie Alvarez believes that Conor McGregor needs to hone his craft in the face of rising competition, instead of taking long breaks after each fight. In an interview ahead of his fight against Iuri Lapicus in ONE Championship, Eddie Alvarez told The Schmo-

I think he has to stay active in order for us to see that again. I think it can’t be…fight…take three, four, five, six months off. I think he needs to get back to how consistent he was, fighting in the beginning where he was fighting four-five times a year in order to see him in his glory. The way he was back in 2016-2017..or whatever year that was. But…just consistency, him working on his craft, him diving into it and just having one, one sole purpose, to get better at fighting at the end of it. Until he is able to do that it’s going to be really difficult because his competition is just doing that.

Conor McGregor has only fought thrice in almost four years and suffered losses in two of his last three outings. After dropping his last bout to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, there are talks of The Notorious One being past his prime.

When Eddie Alvarez faced Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor became the first fighter to hold two UFC titles simultaneously after defeating Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship at UFC 205. Conor McGregor put on a dominant display, dropping Eddie Alvarez three times in the first round. Eddie Alvarez looked outmatched and it began to show as the fight wore on. In the second round, Alvarez over-committed on a punch which Conor dodged. He then landed a four-punch combination to Eddie's head and finished the fight with 3:05 left in the second round.

Published 04 Mar 2021, 17:01 IST
UFC Conor McGregor Eddie Alvarez UFC History UFC Lightweight UFC Fighters
