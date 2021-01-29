Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez claims Khabib Nurmagomedov will have a 'terrible time' against him

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez believes that he would be a bad matchup for Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ahead of his fight against Iuri Lapicus in One Championship, Alvarez was interviewed by Morning Kombat. Here, Alvarez revealed that his fighting style would test Khabib Nurmagomedov's relentless wrestling approach to MMA.

Talking about the Gleison Tibau vs Khabib Nurmogomedov fight, Eddie Alvarez noted that 'the Eagle' was taken into deep waters by the Brazilian. Tibau responded to Nurmogomedov's wrestling with his takedown defense and superior striking throughout the fight.

Contrary to the judges' decision, many MMA pundits believe that Nurmagomedov lost to Tibau.

"I am the only matchup that will make any sense or give him a terrible time. There is one guy who gave him [Khabib Nurmagomedov] a terrible time in the whole division [Gleison] Tibau. Tibau is not overly great at anything and neither am I," said Alvarez.

"I'm not a great striker, I am not a great wrestler. I am not a great jiu-jitsu guy. I am athletic; I have a strong spirit and I will fight to the death. Tibau had a good solid gameplan and he arguably won that fight [against Nurmagomedov]," added Alvarez.

Eddie Alvarez possesses a diverse skillset just like Gleison Tibau. Alvarez proved to be an elite lightweight when he dethroned Rafael Dos Anjos to capture the lightweight strap in 2016. The former lightweight champion believes that his wrestling can match the Dagestani Sambo that Khabib Nurmagomedov presents.

"[Tibau] was able to match Khabib's strengths. He threw good straight shots and he was able to negate a lot of Khabib's wrestling. That is what I am able to do against virtually every opponent I have fought. Styles make matchups and anybody who is involved with the sport at a high level knows that," said Eddie Alvarez.

Advertisement

Will a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eddie Alvarez ever come to fruition?

Eddie Alvarez made his last appearance in the UFC in 2018 against Dustin Poirier. Back when Eddie Alvarez was the UFC lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov was still working his way to the top of the division.

In 2018, Alvarez decided to move to One Championship after suffering consecutive losses at the hands of Dustin Poirier. After changing promotions, it looks like the two will never battle in the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at UFC 254 after he defeated Justin Gaethje via a triangle choke. Eddie Alvarez also has a win over Gaethje in his resume but fans can only speculate how a matchup between Khabib and Eddie would have unfolded.