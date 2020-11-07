Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen is surprised to see Conor McGregor calling out fighters he's already beaten

In the latest episode of ‘Beyond the fight’ Sonnen opened up shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor calling out opponents he has already defeated in the Octagon.

Sonnen said. “It looks to me like Conor McGregor is going backward. To give you an example, he is getting ready to fight Poirier, a fight that Poirier had wanted for a meaningful amount of time, but he (Conor) also saying that he would like to fight Max Holloway, and he is also saying that he would like to do a trilogy with Nate Diaz. And it just seems as though for whatever reason that he is going back.”

Sonnen further added, “Now a lot of athletes do that (re-running fights), but, the athletes that are going back are trying to right a wrong, Conor McGregor won those contests (against Poirier and Holloway).

I just don’t think I have seen this before particularly from a top guy….It would seem as though he would want to go forward….You’re going to be doing some rematches every now and then, but to be going into a rematch talking about doing yet another rematch and parlaying that into a third?”

“Just seems to me that you would want some fresh blood, Chandler has just signed with the UFC, Gaethje is floating around, Tony Ferguson has been calling him out for years. There are some really big matches which are also very meaningful and very exciting.”

It would be safe to say that Sonnen is one of many UFC fans who would like to see Conor McGregor face-off against some new names in the UFC rather than running the same script again.

Conor McGregor set to fight Dustin Poirier in January 2021

Conor McGregor is set to for a rematch with Dustin Poirier in January 2021. McGregor won his last encounter as a featherweight via a first round KO at UFC 178 in 2014.

While there were talks of the bout being scheduled at welterweight, both fighters have since confirmed that they will fight at the 155-pound weight division.

And while UFC President, Dana White, had said that the fight is finalized, both fighters have stated that the official confirmation is still awaited from the UFC.