5 former UFC fighters who struggled in ONE Championship

ONE Championship has proven itself to be a major league in the combat sports world. Showcasing fights across Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA, the Singapore-based promotion now houses some of the most lethal athletes on the planet. The fact that some fighters from the UFC, often considered the best in the world, struggled to make it in ONE proves this point resoundingly.

Take Sage Northcutt, a former high-profile prospect in the UFC, as an example. The 155-pound fighter's debut ended in disaster as he suffered multiple fractures to his face due to a devastating KO by Cosmo Alexandre.

There are, however, successful ones such as former ONE heavyweight champ Brandon 'The Truth' Vera, current heavyweight king Arjan Bhullar, and bantamweight slugger John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker. Those three can say that they are better off in ONE Championship than in the UFC.

Once we count the numbers, however, we see the story. The three biggest signings of famous UFC fighters to the ONE roster, Eddie Alvarez, Sage Northcutt, and Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, have totaled a disappointing 4-4-1 record. Three of those four losses came by way of knockouts.

Some say it's because ONE Championship completely abolished weight cutting. The rule has forced some former UFC fighters to compete in a weight class above what they're used to fighting at. This means bigger bodies and bigger opponents. However, it can also be as simple and obvious as the level of competition, something ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong affirms.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Chatri had this to say:

“I genuinely believe that the best roster in the world is ONE and the UFC depending on the weight class. I do believe the UFC has better heavy weight classes so the heavyweight, light heavyweight divisions but I genuinely believe lightweight and below, ONE would dominate any organization in the world. We’re seeing that.”

As another ex-UFC fighter in Jarred 'The Monkey God' Brooks makes his ONE debut at ONE: NEXTGEN III, let's look at some ex-UFC fighters who struggled in ONE Championship.

#5. Yushin Okami (UFC record: 15-5; ONE Championship record: 1-2)

Former UFC title challenger Yushin 'Thunder' Okami didn't have the greatest start in ONE Championship. His debut match ended with a KO loss to Kimrian Abbasov and he followed that with a decision loss to James Nakashima.

In his most recent outing, a close split decision win against Agilan Thani, Okami showed some potential to get back in the win column. Here's to hoping that he turns his career back around.

