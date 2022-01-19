Former UFC fighter Impa Kasanganay reportedly signs deal with Eagle FC, will debut on same card as Kevin Lee

Just weeks after parting ways with the UFC, Impa Kasanganay has reportedly signed with Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC. Kasanganay appears set to debut on the same card as Kevin Lee, another former UFC fighter.

The news comes by way of MMA journalist Damon Martin, who posted the following to his Twitter account:

"UFC veteran Impa Kasanganay has inked a deal to join the roster at @EagleFightClub. He's expected to make his debut on the upcoming March 11 card where Kevin Lee is also scheduled to appear. #EagleFC."

Eagle FC recently announced its first fight card to take place in the United States. The surprisingly strong card features a main event between undefeated striker Tyrone Spong and MMA veteran Sergei Kharitonov.

A number of other names on the undercard, such as Rashad Evans, Ray Borg and Yorgan De Castro, will be very familiar to UFC fans.

What was Impa Kasanganay's record inside the UFC?

Impa Kasanganay entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series. On the show, he defeated Anthony Adams in impressive fashion.

His UFC debut was an instant success. Kasanganay was able to overcome Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 8 in August 2020.

However, Kasanganay was then on the receiving end of an all-time great knockout. At UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen, he took on Joaquin Buckley.

After a relatively close first round, Kasanganay was hit with an extraordinary jump spinning back kick, the likes of which had never been seen before in the UFC octagon.

Impa Kasanganay bounced back well by submitting Sasha Palatnikov in April 2021. Things appeared to be back on track for 'Tshilobo' and he was booked in for another bout five months later.

His opponent was Carlston Harris, an experienced fighter from Guyana who won his UFC debut earlier in the year. Kasanganay went into the fight a betting favorite, but Harris defied the odds. He caught Kasanganay in the first round, finishing the fight with ground strikes.

Considering he was only 2-2, many expected Kasanganay to have the chance to rebound in another fight. However, the UFC had other plans and cut him from the promotion.

Having now signed a deal with Eagle FC, Kasanganay is in the perfect place to rebuild his career and potentially work his way back to the UFC.

