Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos takes on Ciryl Gane at UFC 256

UFC President Dana White stated earlier this month that a Heavyweight matchup is being planned between Junior dos Santos and Cyril Gane.

According to reports, the fight is now scheduled to take place at UFC 256 in Las Vegas. It is going to be the last UFC pay-per-view for this calendar year.

Can Junior dos Santos break his losing streak?

The former Heavyweight Champion has been on a losing streak since summer last year. His last win was in March, 2019, when he finished Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Fight Night 146.

Dos Santos lost the next three fights via TKO. He was first knocked out by Francis Ngannou in the first round at UFC on ESPN 3 in June, 2019. Curtis Blaydes then finished him at UFC Fight Night 166 in January this year, followed by another knockout by Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 252 in August.

— Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) October 7, 2020

Cyril Gane, on the other hand, is yet to lose a fight in his career. The former TKO Heavyweight Champion has a record of 6-0, and will be looking to make it 7-0 against dos Santos.

The French Heavyweight is yet to step inside the Octagon in this year. He is 3-0 in UFC so far, clinching two submission victories against Raphael Pessoa and Don'Tale Mayes, and one decision win over Tanner Boser last year.

He had a fight scheduled this year at on October 18 at UFC Fight Island 6. But it got cancelled owing to UFC contract disputes of his opponent, Ante Delija.

Other confirmed fights on UFC 256 card

UFC 256 will be main-evented by Amanda Nunes defending her Featherweight title against Megan Anderson.

— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 21, 2020

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will challenge Petr Yan in what will be the latter's first Bantamweight title defense.

Other confirmed fights on the night's card include Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba, Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill, Marvin Vettori vs. Ronaldo Souza, Dwight Grant vs. Jinglian Li, and Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett.

UFC 256 will take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on December 12.