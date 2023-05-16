Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about Francis Ngannou finally signing a contract, a former fighter weighing in on the transgender fighter controversy, and more.

#3. Francis Ngannou signs with the PFL

Francis Ngannou is a free agent no more.

After four months of negotiations with different promotions, the former UFC heavyweight champion is headed to the Professional Fighters League.

The news was first reported by The NY Times and later confirmed by the PFL.

Ngannou is going to fight in the promotion's Super Fight PPV division, of which Jake Paul is also a part. No opponent or debut date has been announced yet, although Ngannou has said he wants to compete in mid-2024.

His exclusive agreement with the PFL includes equity and a leadership role in the promotion, including the position of chairman for the planned PFL Africa league. He will also have a seat on the company's advisory board to represent fighters' interests.

Before his PFL debut next year, he will be competing in a boxing match in 2023.

#2. Joe Fournier challenges KSI knockout

Joe Fournier is not letting his knockout loss to KSI go.

Moments after KSI was announced the winner of their Misfits Boxing fight, videos of the knockout started flooding the internet. Eagle-eyed fans pointed out how the knockout strike was landed by KSI's elbow, which is illegal per the rules of boxing.

Mikael Madridista @MikaelMadridsta KSI knocked him out with his elbow, these YouTubers are ruining Boxing.

KSI knocked him out with his elbow, these YouTubers are ruining Boxing. https://t.co/C9SxJ57bBV

Fournier has now appealed the loss and requested it to be reviewed, per a statement by Professional Boxing Association, the commission that overlooked the match.

Happy Punch @HappyPunchPromo Joe Fournier has officially appealed his KO defeat to KSI, per the PBA Joe Fournier has officially appealed his KO defeat to KSI, per the PBA https://t.co/C0ZkMRPVsw

Since the fight, KSI has come out and admitted that the elbow did land, but it was not an intentional one. He said that he only found out about it after watching the replay and was disappointed about it. The YouTuber also said that he would be fine with the match being declared a 'No Contest'.

#1. Ex-UFC fighter Roxanne Modafferi weighs in on trans fighter vs. female fighter debate

The debate around whether transgender female fighters should be allowed to compete with biological female athletes has been taking the internet by storm recently.

Former UFC veteran Roxanne Modafferi has weighed in on the matter in a recent tweet.

Answering a question by NCAA swimmer Riley Gains, who is opposing the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports, 'The Happy Warrior' stated her preference in the matter.

She said that she does not mind facing men or anyone with masculine DNA for an exhibition fight. However, she would prefer to face biological females for tournaments and competitions.

Roxanne Modafferi @Roxyfighter Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_



Day 4: Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices.Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices. Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/… I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/…

Other female UFC fighters have previously weighed in on the matter. Ronda Rousey once said that if someone was put on hormone blockers before puberty and does not develop the bone and muscle structure of a man, it should be fine for a biological female to compete - but not otherwise.

Poll : 0 votes