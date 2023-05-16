Transgender MMA fighter Olivia Wright faceplants female opponent Essence Freeman in 17 seconds

Transgender mixed martial arts fighter Olivia Wright put on a notable display of power and agility in her matchup against Essence Freeman.

Georgia-based promotion NFC hosted their amateur event NFC 154: Jesse Wable’s Amateur Series 5 on April 21, 2023. The event was held at Tannery Row Ale House in Buford, Georgia. It featured multiple mixed martial arts fights and kickboxing bouts too.

Wright matched up against Freeman in an amateur kickboxing fight and caught the eye of everyone in attendance with her performance. While both figthers opened cautiously and tried to read their opponent's game, the probing phase lasted very little as Wright found an opening and capitalized.

Olivia Wright unleashed a swift head kick to Essence Freeman's unguarded temple and connected beautifully with her left leg. The head kick floored Freeman and sent her crashing to the canvas, earning Wright a first-round knockout win.

Wright nonchalantly walked away from the scene of her knockout making for great viewing for the attending crowd and wild cheers from them. The amateur kickboxer is currently also undergoing a gender transition. The knockout win drew a great deal of buzz from social media as the video was posted on multiple platforms.

Check out Olivia Wright's incredible first-round knockout as posted on Reddit:

Olivia Wright transgender MMA fighter: Former UFC fighter Roxanne Modafferi gives her take on transgender fighters

Former UFC fighter Roxanne Modafferi weighed in on the raging discussion around transgender mixed martial artists competing professionally and against females specifically.

After American swimmer Riley Gaines called on known athletes to give their opinion and wrote on Twitter:

"Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices."

Modafferi responded to Gaines and mentioned that she wouldn't mind fighting as long as mutual consent is maintained between fighters. However, she also stated that she would not forcibly compete against someone she did not want to:

"I’ll go! I think consent is needed. I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However, if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold. I might do exhibition but not be forced."

Check out her tweet below:

Roxanne Modafferi @Roxyfighter Riley Gaines @Riley_Gaines_



Day 4: Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices.Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? Each day for the next week I'm going to call on well-known female athletes to take a stance on this issue because silence is complicity...we need their voices. Day 4: @allysonfelix what do you think about males competing against women? I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/… I’ll go! I think consent is needed.I fought men in Jiujitsu tourneys before & everyone agreed it was exhibition, not as part of the tourney lineup. However,if I entered a National comp, I’d prefer to face only Xchrom females to win my gold.I might do exhibition but not be forced. twitter.com/riley_gaines_/…

Poll : 0 votes