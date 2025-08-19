"That is a tall task" - Joe Rogan doubts Dricus du Plessis can bridge massive gap with Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus du Plessis lost the middleweight crown to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. In the aftermath of the bout, Joe Rogan shared his insights and emphasized the skill gap between du Plessis and Chimaev.The main event of UFC 319 showcased 'Borz' dominating du Plessis over the five rounds, primarily utilizing his wrestling. Notably, Chimaev recorded a control time of 21 minutes and 40 seconds, marking the second most in the promotion's history.During the live broadcast of UFC 319, Rogan, who was one of the commentators for the middleweight championship bout, highlighted Chimaev's grappling dominance and remarked that du Plessis has a significant gap to close:&quot;For Dricus [du Plessis] to come back from that and bridge the gap between him and Khamzat [Chimaev], that is a tall task. That kind of grappling dominance was not just a level, it was multiple levels. And it just didn't seem like he had any answer for that. I don’t know who he brought in to train with him, but clearly, he didn’t bring in anybody that had that kind of skill.&quot;Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (via @RedCorner_MMA on X):Dricus du Plessis' coach rejects the idea of immediate Khamzat Chimaev rematch clashDricus du Plessis' defeat to Khamzat Chimaev was his first loss in the UFC. In an interview with Submission Radio after the pay-per-view event, du Plessis' coach, Morne Visser, rejected the idea of pursuing an immediate rematch with Chimaev.Emphasizing that they need to be fully prepared first, Visser said:&quot;I've been asked, 'Do you want to do him a rematch?' I said, 'Absolutely not.' Obviously, we'd like to fight him very soon again, but there is no way I'll take the rematch with us being a little bit behind in our Russian style of wrestling. That is what it is, nothing else. He just knows how to control you on the floor.&quot;He added:&quot;We've got to fix our sh*t asap, and I know what to do. I know exactly what to do and where to do it. It's a big change, we're going to have to do a big move to fix things.&quot; [6:08]