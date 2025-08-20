"I just watched a man's soul leave his body" - Lerone Murphy opens up on UFC 319 knockout, admits he keeps rewatching highlight

Lerone Murphy recently recalled his impressive knockout victory at UFC 319. The Brit revealed that he rewatched the clip multiple times while being ecstatic about it.Murphy welcomed Aaron Pico, who was making his octagon debut in a featherweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 319 this past Saturday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Pico looked impressive in the early stages of the fight, pressing Murphy against the cage and securing a takedown.However, at 3:21 mark of the first round, 'The Miracle' stunned Pico with a powerful spinning back elbow, knocking him flat on the canvas as referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the bout.In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Murphy was excited while discussing his brutal knockout win over the former Bellator star:''The Spinarooni, bro. The Beyblade Spinarooni. That was sick. Yeah. Do know what? think I've watched it 10,000 times, you know. It feels great. It feels great. I just watched a man's soul leave his body. It just felt amazing. And then in front of a crowd as well. Like that in the apex would have felt great, but not like that. The crowd erupted. Oh, it's just mental. Like I wish I could rewind it and just like slow it down because it all happened so quick.''He continued:''Yeah, that's part of it. They suffered with me. They're traveling the world with me and we're all sharing the success together. yeah, was just great, man. That's why I ran over to them first and then it was just like, oh, it was good, man. Loved it.''Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below:Lerone Murphy wants to fight Alexander Volkanovski at the end of this yearLerone Murphy's knockout victory against Aaron Pico at UFC 319 sparked a reaction from the 145-pound kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, who hinted at a possible matchup against the Brit in December this year.During the post-fight press conference, Murphy also gave his nod to the potential date, saying:''December would be perfect for me. Gives me time to recharge, spend some time with the family, and then work on some bits and get better and come back better. December will be great to share the Octagon with Volkanovski, one of the featherweight GOATs. Adding another scalp to my already quality resume...I've had 10 fights in the UFC now, one draw, nine wins, it's time for a title fight.&quot; [1:52]