"There will be no denying" - Carlos Ulberg declares Dominick Reyes fight will put him next for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev UFC 320 clash winner

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Aug 20, 2025 12:35 GMT
Carlos Ulberg (left) wants to face the winner of the Magomed Ankalaev (right) vs. Alex Pereira (left) fight. [Images courtesy: @carlosulberg and @ufceurope on Instagram]
Carlos Ulberg (left) wants to face the winner of the Magomed Ankalaev (right) vs. Alex Pereira (center) fight. [Images courtesy: @carlosulberg and @ufceurope on Instagram]

Carlos Ulberg recently opened up about competing for UFC gold with a potential win against Dominick Reyes. The emerging light heavyweight contender believes he is ready to face the winner of the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 320.

Ulberg is set to headline UFC Perth in a five-round light heavyweight bout against Reyes on Sept. 27 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the No. 3-ranked contender expressed confidence that a victory would secure him the next title shot.

With a strong performance against the former title challenger, the Kiwi plans to pay close attention to Ankalaev's first title defense in a rematch against Pereira at UFC 320 on Oct. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

''Yep, a win over Reyes definitely gets me a title shot for sure. You go in there, you put on a performance and you handle business, then there will be no denying a title shot for sure...Not directly [news about receiving the next title shot], but it's all about going in there and handling business and that's all it comes down to for sure.''
Check out Carlos Ulberg's comments below:

Ulberg is currently on an eight-fight win streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win over former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC London earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Reyes broke his four-fight skid with an impressive three consecutive victories. He is coming off an opening-round knockout win over Nikita Krylov at UFC 314.

Dominick Reyes previews his upcoming clash against Carlos Ulberg

Dominick Reyes aims to get back in title contention with a victory against Carlos Ulberg at UFC Perth next month.

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, 'The Devastator' expressed admiration for Ulberg's movement and striking abilities, citing him as an interesting matchup:

''[Ulberg] moves his feet extremely well, he is very quick, he's very powerful. But it's just his movement, man. He can move. He can move like me. He's an extremely good athlete. He's very balanced with everything he does. He's kind of safe...He's got a great, great left hook. He's good with that lead hand. He's real good with that lead hand, and he's light on his feet, and he kicks well. It's going to be a very technical fight. I'm going to have to be very patient because he's so patient that he will almost lose a fight. That's how patient he is." [11:25]
