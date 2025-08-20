Ayaka Miura predicts grappling clash with Denice Zamboanga: "I will bring her down"

Ayaka Miura is planning to neutralize Denice Zamboanga's always-dangerous striking by forcing their world title fight to the ground at ONE 173.

The 34-year-old Japanese contender outlined her tactical approach for capturing the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, in an online interview with the South China Morning Post.

"I think Denice used to be a grappler as well, but she has improved her striking as well. Who knows? It will be in the Circle, not a ring this time, so maybe there will be some grappling, but also Denice will be striking, and I will bring her down to do a grappling fight," the Tribe Tokyo MMA athlete warned.

Those unfamiliar with 'Zombie's' style should know that the Japanese star is one of the most proven ground game finishers in MMA today.

The Tokyo-based fighter has submitted 11 opponents from 16 career wins. The rest came via the scorecards.

Ayaka Miura heads into this massive fixture against the Philippines' first-ever MMA world champion, riding a five-fight winning streak. Four of those triumphs have been acquired via submission.

Could she add another one to her highlight reel gallery when these two collide at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena? Only time will tell.

Check out Ayaka Miura's full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

"In the best condition" - Ayaka Miura says she's never felt more ready

In the same interview, Ayaka Miura revealed that she's at the peak of her powers heading into ONE 173 on November 16.

Miura, who trains alongside ONE flyweight MMA world champion Yuya Wakamatsu at Tribe Tokyo MMA, shared:

"Even in training, I feel like I'm getting younger, getting better in all ways. When I run, my time is faster than before."

Wakamatsu will also see action on the blockbuster card in the Japanese capital city.

He puts his flyweight crown on the line against reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

