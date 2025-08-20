Ayaka Miura admits she's still hungry despite earning title opportunity: "Finally feel accomplished"

Japanese MMA star Ayaka Miura is basking in the solid run she is currently having in ONE Championship. She warned that she is not done and is eyeing more success as she continues with her career in the promotion.

'Zombie' has been on an impressive roll in the last two years, winning five straight matches, four of which coming by way of submission inside the opening round. Her most recent victory came at ONE Friday Fights 116 in July, where she made short work of Colombian Juliana Otalora, who was stopped with the vaunted scarf-hold Americana submission technique.

Miura's winning run has led her to a shot at the ONE atomweight MMA world title against reigning divisional queen Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines later this year.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Ayaka Miura shared her mindset in the middle of her solid form, saying:

"After my win last Friday, my mindset wasn’t like, ‘Okay, I’m relieved’. I haven’t achieved it yet. I just got the chance to fight for the title, so I’m still in fighting mode, you know? I guess once I get the belt, I’ll feel relieved and finally feel accomplished."

The five straight wins that Miura has stitched up is part of the nine victories she has had in 13 matches so far in ONE Championship. She made her promotional debut in February 2019.

Ayaka Miura welcomes opportunity to get a world title shot

Ayaka Miura has put in the work to achieve the kind of success she is having in her professional MMA career. She welcomes now the opportunity to take her campaign to another level when she vies for the world title later this year.

The 34-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout will try to realize her long-sought goal of becoming world champion when she battles reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga for the championship belt.

It will take place at the stacked ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The match is one of four world title matches already confirmed for the event, which marks the second live on-ground show this year of ONE Championship in the "Land of the Rising Sun."

In an interview with the promotion, Miura spoke about the significance of her next match, saying:

"For me, this is finally the chance to face someone I've always wanted to fight. I was especially happy when Chatri [Sityodtong] himself told me about the match. And to have this opportunity in Japan, my home country, means a lot."

Heading into ONE 173, Ayaka Miura will try to build on the five-fight winning run she has compiled and come up with a championship-clinching performance.

