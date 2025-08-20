Ayaka Miura ecstatic after Chatri green-lights title shot: "I finally grabbed the chance to challenge for the title"

‘Zombie’ Ayaka Miura of Japan couldn't contain her excitement after earning that coveted ONE world title opportunity.

The submission specialist will challenge undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion ‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

It wasn’t that long ago when Miura suffered three consecutive losses but refused to call it quits on her dream.

The 34-year-old Tribe Tokyo MMA standout refined areas that were lacking in her game and reinvented herself in a new weight class.

Miura put the entire atomweight MMA division on notice with five straight wins to secure another world title opportunity.

Now, she's grateful that ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong rewarded her dedication and perseverance.

"I finally grabbed the chance to challenge for the title. I've always been saying that I wanted that after I kept winning. I'm very happy to hear from Chatri that I deserved to fight for the title," Miura told the South China Morning Post.

Ayaka Miura targeting another submission win vs. Denice Zamboanga

Ayaka Miura enters the title fight with clear intentions of adding another spectacular finish to her resume.

By now, everyone knows that ‘Zombie’ will be hunting for her signature 'Ayaka Lock' every chance she gets.

Still, the Japanese challenger made it clear that she’s prepared to go all five rounds against the first Filipina MMA world champion if need be.

Miura said in the same interview:

"My finish rate is really high, so I want to win in a decisive way. That said, it's a five-round fight, and I'm prepared to win no matter how messy or chaotic it gets. I'll be ready for anything during this final stretch of training.”

