"I'd laugh at him" - Gervonta Davis on how he would react if someone from his camp asked him to fight Jake Paul

Undefeated boxing champ Gervonta Davis has laughed off the idea of a potential fight with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul. Davis is currently preparing to face off against Isaac Cruz, while Jake Paul will take on Tommy Fury later this month.

In a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Gervonta Davis was asked how he would react if he was asked to fight Jake Paul. He stated the following in response:

"He's a clown... I know that Jake can't fight. He can't fight... I'd laugh at him. Like, you want me to fight him?"

As proven in the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight, there is money to be made in these matchups with social media and YouTube stars. However, Gervonta Davis believes that before he can start accepting those sorts of bouts, he needs to establish his legacy as a legitimate boxer to the point where he is regarded in the same light as a fighter such as Mayweather.

"I feel as though in my career I can't do that right now. Why I say that is because I ain't put in enough work. I'm not a Floyd Mayweather. I ain't no Manny Pacquiao or no Canelo. You know what I mean? I still got work to put in... If I do that right now, they gonna look at me as a joke, just as well they look at Jake Paul."

You can check out the full episode featuring Gervonta Davis below:

Gervonta Davis' next boxing match

On December 5th, Gervonta Davis will face off against Isaac Cruz in a lightweight bout. Davis was initially set to fight Rolando Romero, which may well have been an arguably more favorable matchup for him.

Jermall Charlo v Juan Macias Montiel

Instead, he will compete against Cruz, who currently holds a 22-1-1 record with 15 KOs. Davis, whose record sits at 25-0 with 24 KOs, will be defending his WBA lightweight title and hoping to keep his undefeated record.

