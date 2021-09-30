"Dana cannot run after this" - Giga Chikadze beleives he will get a fight against Alexander Volkanovski if his Instagram post hits 1 million likes

Giga Chikadze believes he will get a fight against Alexander Volkanovski if a recent Instagram post of his gets a million likes.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Chikadze revealed that he believes if the picture he uploaded with Dana White on his Instagram account gets a million likes, then the UFC boss might possibly make him fight for the UFC featherweight title next.

Giga Chikadze told MMA Junkie:

"I think we're gaining close to 100k, we're a little bit far from it. We gonna push it, Georgia stands beside me and we've got a lot of people with the same wish. So hopefully we can make it happen. Dana can't run after this and he'll make this happen. I believe so."

Catch Giga Chikadze talking about potentially fighting Volkanovski next below:

Chikadze is currently ranked No. 8 in the 145-pound division and is riding on a seven-fight win streak. He hasn't lost a single bout in the past two years in the UFC.

The Georgian fighter headlined a UFC event for the first time at UFC Vegas 35 last month. Chikadze put on a spectacular performance against Edson Barboza as he outstruck his opponent in a back-and-forth fight and went on to win the bout in the third round via TKO.

Chikadze previously surprised everyone in the MMA world by knocking out Cub Swanson within 64 seconds of the first round during their bout at UFC Vegas 25.

The Georgian fighter recently cut weight to be the backup fighter for the UFC 266 main event. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski acknowledged his efforts and believes the 33-year-old fighter is hungrier for the belt than most of the fighters ranked above him.

Giga Chikadze believes he should be ranked among the top 5 featherweight contenders

Giga Chikadze also revealed that he thinks he shouldn't be ranked No. 8 in the UFC featherweight division. The Georgian fighter believes he's done enough already to be in the top 5 position in the rankings.

Giga Chikadze went on to reveal that he is only interested in fighting the featherweight champion or the top 3-ranked featherweight contenders in the division.

