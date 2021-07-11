"Good always defeats evil" - Khabib Nurmagomedov slams Conor McGregor and praises Dustin Poirier after UFC 264

Conor McGregor's trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier was rather anti-climatic. 'The Notorious' broke his ankle late in the first round, which rewarded Poirier with the victory.

After the fight, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter to praise 'The Diamond'. He also referred to his arch-nemesis as "evil".

"Good always defeats evil. Very happy for Dustin Poirier. I hope you will get the belt end of the year," Nurmagomedov tweeted.

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Nurmagomedov and McGregor challenged each other at UFC 229 in October 2018. In the fourth round of the fight, 'The Eagle' submitted the Irishman.

Conor McGregor has now succumbed to two consecutive defeats for the first time in his MMA career. The 32-year-old was forced to leave the arena on a stretcher.

While sitting octagon-side, the former two-division champion claimed he hasn't settled his scores with Poirier. He said he would also take the fight "outside" if needed.

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier turned hostile ahead of UFC 264

In the lead-up to their rematch at UFC 257, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier showed immense respect for each other. 'The Notorious' dumped his trash-talking persona and came across as much more humble.

Poirier, on the other hand, embraced his opponent's new avatar and almost developed a friendly bond with the Irishman.

However, things turned ugly after Poirier accused McGregor of not following through with the promised donation to the Good Fight Foundation. Both men exchanged heated words on social media regarding the donation fiasco, which added fuel to their budding rivalry.

Conor McGregor also suggested that Poirier was trying to attack his character.

After months of back-and-forth, Poirier agreed that he was anticipating a "crazy McGregor" to show up during press conferences and interviews. Unlike their first meeting at UFC 178, 'The Diamond' promised he'd pay no heed to McGregor's antics and focus just on the fight.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee