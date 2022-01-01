Greg Hardy wants to fight Francis Ngannou if he beats Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy has revealed that he hopes to face current heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou if the Cameroonian overcomes Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. Hardy himself is set to compete against Aleksei Oleinik on the same card.

However, even if Greg Hardy is able to defeat Oleinik, it seems unlikely that he will be granted the opportunity to fight for the belt considering he is not currently in the rankings.

As per MMA Uncensored, Greg Hardy reportedly stated the following:

"Let's see if [Ngannou] can get past Gane in January. If he does we can set something up. If not I'll look at fighting other competition."

Greg Hardy's UFC record

Greg Hardy's desire to fight Francis Ngannou next seems even more bizarre considering his record in the UFC. He has admittedly picked up four KO victories, finishing Dmitry Smolyakov, Juan Adams, Yorgan De Castro, and Maurice Greene.

UFC Fight Night: Greene v Hardy

However, it is worth noting that all four of those fighters have since been cut from the UFC's roster after being deemed unable to compete at the highest level of heavyweight MMA.

Greg Hardy has also lost four bouts in the UFC, having been KO'd by Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura in his last two UFC appearances. Alexander Volkov picked up a decision victory over 'The Prince of War' and Hardy was disqualified in his bout with Allen Crowder after landing an illegal knee.

Greg Hardy's only other fight in the UFC, against Ben Sosoli, was initially counted as a decision victory for him. However, it was later deemed a no-contest after officials were made aware that Hardy had used an inhaler in between rounds.

At UFC 270, Hardy will hope to get back to winning ways when he takes on crafty veteran Aleksei Oleinik. 'The Boa Constrictor' does have somewhat of a suspect chin these days, but his slick submission skills have caught out many a heavyweight prospect before.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak