Guilty fan tells Ariel Helwani that his Cameo request made Dan Hooker lose to Arnold Allen 

Fans of Dan Hooker should cover their eyes after the latest episode of The MMA Hour...

Viewers were in for a treat when Ariel Helwani delved into his questions during the On The Nose segment of the show. One viewer, who is a big fan of 'The Hangman', wrote in admitting that he feels partially to blame for Hooker's TKO loss to Arnold Allen at UFC London in March.

The viewer explained that for a friend's birthday present, he paid for a Cameo video from Hooker. The New Zealander filmed and recorded the gift the night before he stepped into the octagon against Allen.

The result led to the fan writing in to Helwani, asking if it was his fault that Hooker lost because he was too busy fulfilling his cameo duties. The Canadian responded to the viewer's comedic cry for help, saying:

"This is one of the all-time great questions. As someone who is riddled with guilt on a day to day basis, 24 hours while I'm actually awake, I feel this pain here. No, I don't think you should feel guilty. He was probably doing plenty of videos, not just yours. This is on him, he didn't have to. If you ask for a video, there's a seven-day window, he didn't have to do it the day before."

Watch the full episode below:

Dan Hooker spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour before his fight with Arnold Allen. The New Zealander admitted to starting the cameo videos because Bruce Buffer did them.

The two men laughed about Hooker's relatively cheap price, but joked that it's better than paying $800 for one of Buffer's.

What next for Dan Hooker?

Fans will be hoping it's not too long before they see Dan Hooker back in the octagon. In making his return to featherweight, a TKO loss to Arnold Allen in March halted what Hooker hoped to be a resurgence at 145 pounds.

A fan favorite for his highlight reel finishes and knockout power, 'The Hangman' has had mixed results as of late. 1-4 in his last 5 appearances, Hooker will be hoping to overcome this turbulent period in his career when he returns to the cage.

A month beyond UFC London, Hooker is already teasing fans about his potential next fight by responding to a call from Rafael dos Anjos. The Brazilian, who is on a two-fight winning streak, is looking for a second bout in 2022.

Should the two men agree to a fight, it would likely mean a return to lightweight for Dan Hooker. However, the former champion provided a less-than-positive response to the New Zealander's callout.

